City To Shut Down All Non-Essential Retail and Commercial Establishments as of 5 pm Monday (Mar 23)

Spread the love

















March 21, 2020 6:00 pm

The City of Key West has issued a directive to close down all non-essential retail and commercial establishments as of 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020. All essential establishments are listed in this directive.

The directive was issued in the interest of public safety, economic stability and long-term recovery to reduce social contact to the greatest degree possible by limiting travel to just essential services, said City spokesperson, Alyson Crean, in a press release.

The directive also urges employers to utilize all reasonable measures to allow employees to work remotely whenever possible.

The directive does not limit the number of people present at a religious service. But people attending such services are urged to practice social distancing such as keeping six feet between each other and limiting group size to less than ten people.

Please refer any questions regarding the essential businesses to our hotline at 305-809-1101.

FOR MOST RECENT UPDATE ON COVID-19 CLICK HERE.