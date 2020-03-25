COVID-19 UPDATE: MONROE COUNTY AS OF MARCH 25, 2020 – 7:00 PM

Spread the love

















Last Updated: March 25, 7:00 PM:

THE INFORMATION BELOW PERTAINS TO THE FLORIDA KEYS AND IS BEING UPDATED to the best of our ability AS NEW INFORMATION IS PROVIDED BY GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS (last 2 days info is in blue):

CASES

March 25 7:00 PM: THERE ARE NOW 11 CASES LISTED BY THE FDOH FOR THE FLORIDA KEYS. (2 patients are non-residents, 9 patients are residents.) 5 are Key West residents, 3 are Key Largo residents, 1 Tavernir resident, and 2 are non-residents.

There are 3 persons who are hospitalized. The other patients, at this time, have mild to moderate symptoms and are isolated in their homes and being monitored by their physicians.

DOH is investigating and making contact with all persons who have been in contact with infected patients.

FOURTH CASE: On March 24, the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (DOH-Monroe) received a lab report of positive COVID-19 (coronavirus) in a 48-year-old man resident of Key Largo. This is a travel-related case.

THIRD CASE: On March 24 Bob Eadie, of the Monroe County Department of Health, reported at an 11:30 am virtual press conference that a second Key West individual has tested positive for Covid-19. The 52-year-old woman is believed to be Monroe County’s first case involving what is known as “community spread”. However, Eadie did say while the case is “technically” considered a “community spread” case there are indications there could be an “out-of-County link.” DOH investigation is underway. At this point in the investigation there is indications that this Key West resident had not travelled herself but had had close contact with another individual who recently travelled to another area in Florida where there have been confirmed cases of Covid-19. The status of the person who travelled outside the County has not yet been announced.

SECOND CASE: On March 23rd, the Monroe County Department of Health reported receiving a second presumptive positive test in Monroe County. The test has yet to be confirmed by a government lab. The patient is a 54-year-old Key West woman. DOH investigators state indications point to the woman having contracted the virus during her travel from France. The woman is isolated at her home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by the Department. She is expected to make a full recovery.

FIRST CASE: The first Florida Keys case, announced on March 19th, is a 72-year-old Key Largo resident. This case has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a confirmed positive. The patient is isolated in her home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by the Department. The patient is expected to make a full recovery.

TO ACCESS THE FDOH DASHBOARD WHICH IS UPDATED TWICE EACH DAY CLICK HERE.

FOR DOH INFO REGARDING DETAILED INFO ON CASES AND TESTING CLICK HERE and scroll down to find links to both the DASHBOARD and the twice daily summary of cases and testing.

PATIENT TESTING:

As of 12:00 pm March 25, according to Florida Department of Health, there have been a total of 90 COVID-19 tests completed in Monroe County (according to Bob Eadie of the Monroe County Department of Health, these testing numbers are smaller than actual numbers. It takes more time for the State to obtain testing data from the various private labs/physicians that are increasingly doing the testing).

PERSONS TESTED POSITIVE: 11

PERSONS TESTED NEGATIVE: 79

PATIENTS AWAITING TEST RESULTS FROM STATE LAB: 22

Testing Criteria:

Testing will occur at the discretion of a doctor or healthcare professional. For CDC guidelines for physicians CLICK HERE.

[“State public health lab testing is intended for people with symptoms and known exposure or severe illness; commercial and hospital laboratories are available for all other testing.” ~ Florida Department of Health]

DRIVE-THRU TESTING

Drive-thru testing will begin on Monday March 23, 2020 in Marathon. Click here for more info.

SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES TAKEN

VISITORS

Hotels:

Monroe County officials announced Thursday plans to close hotels, guest houses, short-term rentals in RV parks and vacation rentals beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22.

Hotels were directed to no longer take reservations effective immediately, the visitors already here must leave by Sunday at 6 p.m. This will be in effect for 14 days (from Thursday March 19) until further notice and will be reevaluated every day. The County has already seen a steady decline in visitor flow. The ban applies to all leisure visitors and all non-essential personnel who are not working in the Florida Keys.

The only exception is for long-term renters in vacation homes and R/V parks with contracts of 28 days or more, who are presently in the Keys. They are to be allowed to remain until the conclusion of their contracts.

All hotels, short term (less than 28 days) vacation rentals, and other transient rentals like marinas, RV parks, and time shares will cease renting to tourists for 14 days. The ban does not include rentals for military, first responders, health care workers, and construction workers actively engaged in projects in Monroe County.

Air Travelers:

On March 23rd Florida Governor DeSantis announced that he is issuing an Executive Order to require anyone that travels to Florida from New York to self-isolate for 14 days or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Florida, whichever is shorter. Violating the order is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for up to 60 days and a fine of up to $500.

TOURIST BAN ENFORCEMENT PROTOCOL – March 24th

The Emergency Directive 20-02 (Tourist Ban) Enforcement Protocol was collaboratively developed by Monroe County and the five municipalities with input from the Tax Collector, the Sheriff, and the State Attorney. Law enforcement officers are not prevented from taking steps to enforce Emergency Directive 20-02 if, in the officer’s discretion, immediate action is warranted.

Complaints: call 1-855-422-4540, the Tax Collector’s hotline.

Tax Collector will reach out to account holders and warn against renting during this State of Emergency and will warn those without accounts of consequences of renting without an account.

Tax Collector staff will refer complaints, as they come in, to the Code Compliance department within the jurisdiction for the property’s location.

The local Code Compliance Department will reach out to complainants to investigate. Code will advise owners, managers, and/or renters of the ban and consequences of non-compliance.

If Code Compliance does not obtain voluntarily compliance, Code will refer case to primary law enforcement agency for their jurisdiction. The State Attorney’s Office investigative division will also help with law enforcement responses.

Law enforcement will take code’s investigative information and initiate contact with violator(s) (owner, manager, and/or renter). If probable cause to believe there is a violation of Emergency Directive 20-02, law enforcement officer will issue a notice to appear (NTA) for violating an emergency directive issued during a state of emergency in violation of F.S. 252.50, a misdemeanor.

SAO will prosecute violations in County Court.

BY AUTOMOBILE:

To begin no later than Friday March 27th: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating implementation of southbound traffic stops at mile marker 112.5 on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, and on State Road 905 (Card Sound Road), to restrict access to the Florida Keys and to reinforce the island chain’s closure to visitors and non-residents.

The stations are to begin operations by no later than early Friday. Only residents, property owners, and those actively involved in work in the Florida Keys will be admitted, including fuel tankers, delivery and grocery trucks.

Proof of residency can be demonstrated with a resident reentry sticker, local identification, utility bill, deed, lease or tax bill. Those actively engaged in work in the Florida Keys, such as construction workers, will need to show a letter from their employer, employee identification, a paystub, or current construction contract in the Keys. First responders, healthcare workers and military actively engaged in work in the Keys will need proper IDs.

Long delays are possible at checkpoints and officials advise not to call 911 with non-emergency questions about U.S. 1.

RESTAURANTS

On March 20, 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order, directing all restaurants and food establishments within the State of Florida to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers. The listed establishments may, however, operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services. The directive can be viewed at www.monroecountyem.com/covid-19.

Regarding restaurants and food establishments licensed under Chapters 500 and 509, F.S., the order suspends on-premises food consumption for customers while allowing the establishment to operate the kitchen for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is the agency charged with licensing and regulating restaurants who are not following the executive orders from the Governor.

If you believe any licensee is operating contrary to the Governor’s Executive Order 20-71, please report the information to DBPR using this form:

http://www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/eo-complaints/

BARS/NIGHTCLUBS

All bars and nightclubs (establishments that receive more than 50% of revenue from sale of alcohol) statewide are required to remain closed until further notice as per Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order.

Executive Order 20-71 suspends the sale of alcoholic beverages by the drink or in sealed containers for consumption on the premises at all licensed alcoholic beverage vendor premises. The order provides that such vendors may continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off the premises. The order also allows a specially licensed food service establishment to make package sales of alcoholic beverages under certain conditions, notwithstanding the restrictions in section 561.20(2)(a)4., F.S. The order provides authority for licensed alcoholic beverage vendors to request the return of undamaged products purchased for events cancelled in response to COVID-19, subject to conditions and recordkeeping requirements specified in the order. The order clarifies that retail stores and vendors that currently sell sealed containers of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption may continue such sales.

GATHERINGS OF MORE THAN 10 PEOPLE – INCLUDING CHARTER BOATS (CITY OF KEY WEST)

The City of Key West declared on Thursday March 19th that attractions and activities that support social gatherings of ten or more people in a limited area and operate within or from the City of Key West shall cease operations by 12 a.m. on Friday, March 20th. These include gymnasiums, fitness studios, movie theaters, museums, sightseeing vehicles carrying ten or more passengers and/or crew, attraction tour vessels and charter boats carrying ten or more passengers and/or crew, commercial motor coaches, tour buses and similar vehicles carrying ten or more passengers and /or crew.

In order to better serve the residents and visitors of Key West, the City has established a hotline to answer questions about the quickly changing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 emergency.

The hotline — 305-809-1101– is staffed 24/7 to better answer your questions.

CRUISE SHIPS (CITY OF KEY WEST)

On March 13, Cruise Lines International Association suspended, for 30 days, all cruise ship operations to and from the United States.

PARKS/BEACHES

City of Key West: Mallory Square, Southernmost Point and Smathers Beach are all closed to the public.

Monroe County: Unless directed by the state or CDC, the County will continue to keep its county-owned parks and beaches open. County officials see it as a space where residents can practice social distancing that is productive for mental and physical health. There were no issues at the parks and beaches reported today. Users must follow the directive of the State that says all congregating must be done in small groups of less than 10 people. Law enforcement is doing regular patrolling of all areas. County-owned playgrounds are being sanitized twice daily until further notice.

GYMS & FITNESS CENTERS

On March 20, 2020 the Governor ordered the closure of gymnasiums and fitness centers within the State of Florida. This order shall not apply to gymnasiums and fitness centers which are: (i) amenities of hotels which have a capacity of 10 persons or less, (ii) are an amenity of a residential building, (iii) are interior to any fire or police stations or (iv) are located inside any single-occupant office building.

CITY BUSES

Key West Transit has implemented the following changes:

LOWER KEYS SHUTTLE reduced hours: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Last northbound from Caroline and Grinnell Streets 5:54 p.m.

Last southbound 5:34 p.m. from Marathon

RED & ORANGE routes indefinitely SUSPENDED

BLUE & GREEN operating on Sunday Schedule

DUVAL LOOP indefinitely suspended.

As a precautionary measure for the health of our passengers and employees, until further notice City officials ask that citizens limit bus rides to only essential trips, such as medical needs and groceries. Fares have been suspended. Passengers are asked to use the rear door to enter and exit the bus. Passengers who require the use of the ramp or the bus lowered can still use the front door. Key West Transit has indefinitely suspended in-person services at the Transit Facility on College Road. Customer Service is still available by calling 305-809-3910. Buses are staffed with an individual who will continually wipe down surfaces.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

In an effort to maintain public safety due to the threat of COVID-19, Monroe County Sheriff Office headquarters on Stock Island and the substations on Cudjoe Key, Marathon, Islamorada and Plantation Key will be closed to the public effective 5 p.m. Friday until further notice.

Citizens will not be to able access our lobbies or buildings, however non-emergency phone lines to the Sheriff’s Office offices will remain available during normal business hours.

The closures are being taken in-step with Monroe County and local municipal governments in an effort to protect the residents of the Florida Keys.

All emergency services will still be provided as usual and that includes 911 phone services (Please see special note below).

This announcement does not affect Sheriff’s Office employees who are to report to work or work from home as per their supervisor’s instruction.

Special Note: Please do not call 911 or the Communications Center non-emergency phone line for COVID-19 related questions. 911 is strictly for emergencies only.

FISHING BRIDGES & BOAT RAFTING

Beginning March 23 all Florida Keys fishing bridges are closed and all public boat ramps are closed to visitors. Residents may continue to use boat ramps.

MCSO Marine Deputies will be partnering with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers in patrolling popular sandbars and social areas on the water. Deputies and Officers will especially be looking for boaters who are “rafting” multiple vessels together and otherwise ignoring social distancing instructions due to COVID-19. Deputies and Officers will additionally be increasing patrols on high traffic days such as Saturday and Sunday.

SCHOOLS

Florida K-12 schools are closed until April 15. All K-12 required testing and grading in Florida are canceled for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. Grades will not be calculated, and parents will be able to choose if they wish to hold their children in the same grade for the 2021 school year. Updates can be found here, and here.

JUDICIAL SYSTEM SERVICES

Monroe County’s Chief Judge, Mark Jones, has issued an order restricting activities in courthouse facilities due to the Covid-19 state of emergency.

See Chief Judge Mark Jone’s official order signed March 18, 2020 HERE.

CLERK OF COURT SERVICES

The Monroe County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, Kevin Madok, has suspended all public walk-in and non-essential services at all three office locations, effective March 20, 2020. This directive will be reassessed in two weeks. Clerk employees will still be working with the 16th Judicial Circuit Court to continue proceedings that are deemed “mission critical” as defined in Administrative Order 2.077. The Clerk’s Office has also suspended all tax deed and foreclosure sales. Members of the public who are dropping off paperwork that requires a payment must pay with a check, money order or cashier’s check. The Clerk continues to encourage the public to conduct business using available on-line services where possible. Please feel free to contact us online at www.clerk-of-the-court.com or via phone at (305) 292-3458 Key West; (305) 289-6027 Marathon; and (305)852-7145 Plantation Key

LIBRARIES

As of March 22, 2020: The Monroe County Library System branches are closed to in-person visits until April 6. While our physical locations will be closed due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19, the libraries will continue to serve the community. Library staff will be available by telephone Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for reference, renewal of material, and assistance for new users in the creation of an E-Library card. The E-Library card will allow users access the library system’s digital collection and electronic resources. The “Ask-a-Librarian“ service will be expanded to provide reference services via chat and email. Librarians will provide, using the branch’s respective Facebook Live and website pages, daily virtual programming such as story time, book talk on our digital collection, and training sessions on our digital resources. Drop boxes will remain open at all locations and late fees will be suspended. Contact your local branch library or visit the library website at www.keyslibraries.org for additional links and information.

FERRY TERMINAL (CITY OF KEY WEST)

On Tuesday March 17 the City of Key West announced the City will no longer be accepting passengers at the Key West Ferry Terminal, beginning immediately.

NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL & COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES

City of Key West: The City of Key West has issued a directive to close down all non-essential retail and commercial establishments as of 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020. All essential establishments are listed in this directive.

The directive was issued in the interest of public safety, economic stability and long-term recovery to reduce social contact to the greatest degree possible by limiting travel to just essential services, said City spokesperson, Alyson Crean, in a press release.

The directive also urges employers to utilize all reasonable measures to allow employees to work remotely whenever possible.

The directive does not limit the number of people present at a religious service. But people attending such services are urged to practice social distancing such as keeping six feet between each other and limiting group size to less than ten people.

Monroe County: County Administrator, Roman Gastesi, announced at a press conference on Thursday that the County will be discussing (today – Friday March 20) restrictions on non-essential retail businesses. We will update this page as new information comes in.

CONSTRUCTION/PERMITTING/INSPECTIONS

Key West: The City of Key West is requesting that any business with the City be conducted remotely.

For building permits:

Contact blg@cityofkeywest-fl.gov

Find the eTrakit instructions on the City’s website under the building department

Submit electronically at: http://etrakit.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/etrakit/

Walk through Wednesdays have been temporarily suspended.

Monroe County: Beginning Monday, March 23rd: In an effort to maintain safety, until further notice, Monroe County permitting and all in-office operations will be closed for at least 14 days. We welcome you to call or email the staff, so we can continue to work on items that do not require in-office work. We will be issuing a new statement early next week that outlines how inspections can be performed by licensed professionals in order to keep as many construction jobs operating, if that is the desire of the property owner and contractor. Contractor Licensing is continuing via email and phones. Code Compliance and Planning are continuing operating certain services via email and phones. Please visit www.monroecounty-FL.gov to view department contact information.

NON-ESSENTIAL MEDICAL SERVICES

As of March 20, by executive order of the Governor of Florida, all hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices in the State of Florida are prohibited from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery which, if delayed, does not place a patient’s immediate health, safety, or wellbeing at risk, or will, if delayed, not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition. Accordingly, all health care practitioners licensed in the State of Florida, including dentists, shall immediately cease performing these elective services. Examples of procedures to delay may include, but are not limited to, some endoscopy, most cataract and lens surgeries, non-urgent spine and orthopedic procedures, and cosmetic procedures. Permissible procedures include, but may not be limited to, removal of a cancerous tumors, transplants, limb-threatening vascular surgeries, trauma-related procedures, and dental care related to the relief of pain and management of infection.

COUNTY SERVICES

The County also decided to scale down non-essential operations to reduce people in offices to groups less than 10 and maintaining 6 feet social distancing. There will be no in-person consultations until further notice.

All Monroe County offices will be closed to the public effective at 5 p.m. March 20. The closures will be in effect until April 6 and will be reviewed continually. All essential services, like solid waste, social services, animal control, and emergency management, will continue to operate.

Please see the directory for the department contact information: http://fl-monroecounty.civicplus.com/directory.aspx

~