COVID-19 DRIVE-THRU TESTING FOR MONROE COUNTY RESIDENTS

Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) will begin Coronavirus COVID-19 testing in Monroe county on Monday, March 23, 2020. Testing will be conducted via a drive through set up at the Marathon Community Park, 200 City Marina, Marathon, FL 33050 from 10am to 1pm. Testing in Marathon will only be for Monroe County residents who meet criteria for testing.

Patients should call first for a phone screening at (305) 252-4820 before coming to get tested. They need to meet the following criteria: They have recently traveled to any of the affected countries or have been in contact with someone who has the COVID-19. (Patients may be asked for objective evidence of travel or a Department of Health notification of a direct COVID-19 patient contact. This is to ensure that only the appropriate people get tested). In addition, they might be experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath. Those with severe symptoms should go to the emergency department.

