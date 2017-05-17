Warrant Issued For Video Voyeur Who Put Coat Hook Cameras In Women’s Bathrooms

Detectives Need Help Locating Suspect

In a first-rate example of local policing, Sheriff’s detectives have been able to identify the suspect who put hidden cameras in women’s restrooms in the Upper Keys.

In May of last year, coat hooks with cameras hidden inside them were found mounted inside bathroom stalls at Anne’s Beach in Islamorada, at the Circle K Convenience store at the 99 mile marker. A third device was located at public restrooms at Harry Harris Park.



Videos were found in the cameras showing women and girls in various states of undress. Detectives also found what appeared to be “test” videos. In these “test” videos, they identified a man’s arm with a distinctive tattoo. When they watched surveillance video from the Circle K convenience store from just before the coat hook camera was found there, they saw a man with the same tattoo on his arm. The man walks toward the restrooms, past the men’s restroom and into the women’s restroom, where the camera was located.

The man with the tattoo was wearing a yellow shirt. On the back of the shirt was a logo for a business: “Affordable Asphalt”. Detectives went to the business and showed the man’s photo to others who work there. They identified the man as 36 year old Charles Schmidt of Homestead.

Detectives discovered Schmidt has a travel trailer. Some of the “test” videos depict a young girl in what looks like it could be a travel trailer bathroom. Further investigation led to the identity of that young girl. Her mother told detectives she is friends with Schmidt’s children, hangs out at Schmidt’s home – a travel trailer – often and has visited the Florida Keys with Schmidt and his family in the travel trailer.

Detectives say videos recovered from the coat hook cameras show numerous women and some underage girls as well. Investigators used their accumulated evidence to file for a warrant for Schmidt. Schmidt is currently wanted for 14 counts of video voyeurism with the victim 19 years of age or older and two counts of video voyeurism with the victim under 16 years of age. Bond on the warrant is set at $450,000.

Detectives believe Schmidt has fled the area with his girlfriend, identified as 27 year old Shelly Arnold.

Anyone with information which could help detectives locate Schmidt should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2351. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously online at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.