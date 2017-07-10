A car, stolen from Stock Island overnight, was pulled from the water near the intersection of Riviera and Puerta Drives on Rockland Key.

Sheriff’s dispatchers received a call at 5:30 a.m. from a resident of that area who said he saw two or three young men estimated to be in their 20s run away from the scene after the vehicle went into the water. When deputies arrived, they ascertained there was no one in the car, then called for a tow truck to remove it from the water.

The owner of the car told deputies she forgot to remove her keys from inside the car the night before. She said she last saw the 2011 Dodge Charger at 11 p.m. She didn’t realize it had been stolen until she woke up and looked outside this morning.

Detectives are investigating.

