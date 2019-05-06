Sheriff’s Deputy Injured in Crash

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit Deputy David Brummer was injured in a 8:18 a.m. Monday traffic crash at Mile Marker 16 on Sugarloaf Key.

Deputy David Brummer, 34, was riding his Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit BMW motorcycle southbound at Mile Marker 16 in front of a 2018 Turtle Odyssey bus driven by Noelle Plagens, 76, of Key West, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, the investigating agency of the crash.

Deputy Brummer activated his emergency police lights and began to slow down. The bus then struck the motorcycle from behind.

Deputy Brummer was airlifted by Trauma Star to Jackson South Hospital in Miami where he is in stable condition and good spirits. The injuries do not appear to be life threatening. There were no other injuries reported.

Plagens was cited by the FHP for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Deputy Brummer has been with the Sheriff’s Office since January 2007. He was a Florida Highway Patrol trooper prior to that and he also previously served as a police officer with the Beach Haven, New Jersey Police Department.

Deputy Brummer has received 21 Sheriff’s Office commendations in the 12 years he has served the agency.

U.S. 1 was blocked for approximately 30 minutes during the crash investigation.