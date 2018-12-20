Severe Weather Update: Extreme Cold Front Will Bring Thunderstorms, High Winds & Coastal Flooding



A vigorous cold front will hit the Florida Keys late Thursday afternoon and evening. A gale warning also is in effect for all of the Florida Keys coastal waters.

Multiple weather hazards are possible:

A few severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts of 60+ mph are expected late this afternoon and evening

Strong sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph are expected this afternoon through Friday early evening

Coastal flooding on the Gulf/Bayside. The highest levels will be on the Bayside in the Upper Keys and are expected to occur tonight through Saturday morning

While winds will decrease rapidly by Saturday morning, coastal flooding may linger through Saturday morning in the far Upper Keys.

Now is a good time to secure any furniture and other items outside the house and move items that possibly could flood to higher ground.

Please stay off the roads during the severe thunderstorms, when high winds can cause problems, especially while traveling on bridges.

RAINFALL:

At this time, total rainfall from tonight through Friday is expected to be generally 1 to 2 inches, with a few locations receiving higher amounts. While it is possible brief periods of street flooding may occur, the main concern with rainfall will be coincident with any strong to severe thunderstorms, which may damage homes and businesses structures still awaiting permanent roof replacements/repairs.

COASTAL FLOODING ON GULFSIDE/BAYSIDE

TIMING

Lower & Middle Keys: Late this evening through early morning hours Friday near high tide, then again Friday afternoon near the next high tide.

Upper Keys: Beginning after midnight Friday night, then peaking Friday afternoon and evening, and receding below flood levels Saturday afternoon.

IMPACTS

Extreme Upper Keys: Peak water levels approaching 2.5 feet depth over lowest streets and yards, including Jewfish Creek area properties and bayside Key Largo communities. Some neighborhood streets may be impassible.

Remainder of Upper Keys: Peak water levels 1 to 2 feet in depth over lowest streets and yards on the bayside. Some neighborhood streets may be impassible.

Middle and Lower Keys including Key West: Peak water levels up to 1 foot over lowest street and yards on the Bayside/Gulfside. Streets should mostly remain passable; ‘no wake’ driving rules may apply where homes and businesses are not elevated.

For additional information from the National Weather Service:

http://www.weather.gov/key

https://www.facebook.com/NWSKeyWest

https://twitter.com/NWSKeyW