Those “mother fucker” cops should be off the police force. They are much too macho for Key West. Looked like Berlin in I940. Will appreciate your paper pursueing this incident.
Interesting…but not unusual. You will note that this is the 13th arrest for Mr. Knight, for similar offenses, over the last 2-1/2 years.
Cops are babysitters?
Dickford
Obvious excessive physical force in retaliation for.a drunken comment. Subject was leaving the property as instructed immediately after the trespass warning, so trespass was not a valid violation. Therefore, we have a falsified police report. Very clear violation of body cam use requirements. Disciplinary action against officers involved is clearly warranted, but is unlikely in the police state that is Key West, where homeless are targeted for abuse. May at least one of these cops one day find himself homeless through some misfortune that he does not now envision. It does not take much..
Plead guilty or do jail time? Where is “innocent until proven guilty”? Where is the right to fair and speedy trial?
Does it take angry mob riots to get really basic Constitutional rights respected? Shame again on the KWPD- giving cops the world over a bad reputation and placing them at risk from a public that feels threatened. That’s just plain stupid. Honorable cops need to come out against the dishonorable for their own protection if nothing else.
Mr Knight is always Acting like a Fool when I see him in that parking lot or by circle k on Duval. Maybe he should have thought before he ran his mouth. When he was walking and cursing if people were affected in his proximity he was guilty of disturbing peace and public nuisance. Chris Rock has a great tutorial on this subject Maybe He should have watched it Its called HOW NOT TO GET YOUR ASS BEAT BY THE POLICE he broke at least 3 of the guidelines! Play stupid games win stupid prizes .If you gonna be dumb you better be tough!
Looked like the kid asked for it!!! Was he high or intoxicated? I would not want that bum out front of my store nor would I want to see that bum in front of Publix when I go shopping there. Check out his past arrests. The cops probably knew him. I bet they turned of the cameras after the first time they put the kid in the car thinking it was done and over with. Then the cops had to pull him back out and forgot to turn the cameras back on. Definitely watch the “How to not get your ass kicked by the police” video on youtube. It is funny as heck, but so true. Maybe the cops twisted his wrist a little far?I don’t think so, I would have twisted it a lot farther. But where do you draw the line? Kudos to the cops for having plenty of restraint. The kid asked for what he got.
The lack of body cam video should cause the officers to be disciplined.
Further, their actions should be reviewed by the review board for possible further disciplinary action.
I was willing to give them the benefit of doubt but the body cam footage I saw in no way justifies their actions. Deliberately stopping the video and lack of footage is tantamount to them showing intent to aggressive and possible illegal force.
The Chief should be disciplined for the officers shutting off their video while he is responsible for them. This type of behavior is unacceptable.
Rather than everyone complaining about this what positive action can be taken to prevent it from happening in the future?
Well, we did ask the Chief of Police to go on camera with us and tell us his thoughts about this incident and another involving 2 of the same officers and the same homeless person. We wanted to look at the videos with the Chief and be able to ask questions to gain a better understanding. Does the Chief believe these officers behaved professionally and according to policy? We also asked that he speak on camera specifically about the KWPD’s use of force policy and bodycam policy and about homeless issues and what the City is asking of its police when it comes to dealing with homeless issues. Unfortunately, the Chief did not accept our invitation to express his views on camera.
From what we have seen on social media it looks like there are MANY outspoken residents that feel these officers were PROFESSIONAL in their response to this incident involving a homeless man sleeping in public who, while leaving the scene, exclaimed his distaste for the police in vulgar terms. These residents [and there are MANY] continue to express their opinion that the officers involved should be COMMENDED for a job well done.
In other words, for many of our outspoken residents, including some of those who were at the scene, this incident and the video footage provided is an example of EXACTLY what they WANT our police to do when it comes to homeless persons, who are found sleeping in public and who leave the area when asked to do so, but insult the police on their way out. These residents are VERY happy to have their tax dollars used for this very purpose. They appear to have no apparent interest in what the U.S. Supreme Court has to say about the constitutional concept or theory of “freedom of speech” nor have those that commend the performance of the officers who responded to this call about a man sleeping in front of Publix been inspired to debate the subtle differences between “reasonable” vs. “excessive” force.
Those with a different point of view, like you, have come forth as well, but they are far and few between… What was it that Martin Luther King said again?
~ Naja Girard
Dear Editor,
Yes, most sane citizens here DO firmly believe that this fellow Knight crossed the line with his anti-social behavior and deservedly drew the heightened attention of the police. While I’m sure he was stressed, he was not injured. This, apparently, is his pattern of behavior…common among the “homeless” among us.
In your opinion, what would be/should be the acceptable way for the responding officers to treat this quite valid citizen/owner complaint?
You speak of 1st Amendment rights: I have news for you…your Constitutional rights end at my nose. While you always retain your rights, they come with responsibilities. This shopping center is PRIVATE property…attendant with ALL applicable Constitutional rights due to the owner thereof. Mr. Knight “invaded” this property…and the police were “invited” to remove this unwanted guest. That Mr. Knight created a disturbance is unquestionable.
Let me ask: If Mr. Knight had invaded your home or business, acting in this manner…what would you have done, or expected the police to do?
Would you have merely laxed back and sipped your latte while Mr. Knight exercised his “Constitutional rights”?
Dickford
Are you asking, Dickford, whether I would have approached this homeless man in the way Officer Chaustit did? With instant profanity in my speech? And whether I would then have, after the homeless man returned my insults on his way out of my “private property”, chased him down and blindly thrown him into a wall in an area without regard to the children who could have seen my actions or worse been trampled upon by one or another of our heavy bodies, then fiercely thrown him to the ground very near a pillar that, had his head made contact with it, could have caused him great harm or even death, then applied “pain compliance” by twisting his arms and wrists until he cried like a baby [or gotten my “strong man” to do it for me] while I required him to come to my car and be transported to my jail and then pull him back out of my car and apply some more “pain compliance”? No Dickford. I would not have done that. And I would have objected with all my force had police officers done so on my behalf. And – you know what Dickford? There are thousands upon thousands of police officers in this great country of ours who would not have done that either. And there are hundreds upon hundreds of Judges who have declared it illegal. Those officers that I speak of have time and time again shown the great patience and professionalism that is required of the job of policing, despite the fact that some residents, apparently you are included in this group, call for them to ignore the U.S. Constitution and the U.S Supreme Court rulings and to inflict punishment on the street for their “heinous” crimes consisting of “sleeping” and “cursing”. And do you know what else Dickford? I thank those police officers for their great work — with all my heart. Some of them live and work here in the Keys. Thank you to all of the police officers out there that could have and would have handled this without the violence. ~ Naja Girard
Great reply, Naja! I appreciate it. Your ardor on the subject is commendable.
Yet…methinks you tend to exaggerate just a wee bit.
Please…consider the circumstances here: This fellow was “sleeping” on private property…uninvited. He could easily have complied with the officer’s request to remove himself. In an inebriated state, he obviously decided to make a “nuisance” of himself, instead. So, yes…as a complainant, I would expect the police to do whatever they considered necessary to remove this person from the premises immediately: He is obviously breaching the peace I have every right to expect. That is not only the law but the requirement of a civil society. Mr. Knight, in effect, threatened the social order. He exacerbated the incident with his resistance: That resistance is patently obvious in the video(s) you published.
Simply put: That behavior in public is simply not tolerated by society-at-large. Nor, should it be. Mr. Knight was NOT “deprived” of his rights. But, the equal rights of other citizens were also upheld.
See how this works? And, seriously…you probably don’t want to know what I would have done with this sorry idiot.;-)
Dickford
I don’t think this is about “freedom of speech”. It looks like the kid was trespassing, even while he was leaving, he was trespassing. It seems as though the cops were nice and didn’t arrest him, they let him leave. Then the kid was rude to the cops and everybody else with in shouting distance so the cops changed their mind and arrested the kid for trespassing anyway. Why should they be nice to him and not arrest him for trespassing when he has an attitude like that?
You nailed it, Aaron! Thanks.
I think the cops acted appropriately in this incident…from what I viewed on the video(s) offered. Mr. Knight was indeed trespassing. But, he didn’t stop there. He subsequently engaged in creating a “public nuisance” of his presence.
I have personally witnessed dozens of similar incidents here…all resulting in arrest of the participant(s) by whatever means. In virtually every case, the arrestees EARNED their plight.
Dickford
Now. Now. The officers stated they were issuing a trespassing warning and that they would arrest him if he refused to leave. Let’s have a look at the trespassing statute. This would have been trespassing in other than a structure or conveyance:
810.09 Trespass on property other than structure or conveyance.—
(1)(a) A person who, without being authorized, licensed, or invited, willfully enters upon or remains in any property other than a structure or conveyance:
1. As to which notice against entering or remaining is given, either by actual communication to the offender or by posting, fencing, or cultivation as described in s. 810.011; or
2. If the property is the unenclosed curtilage of a dwelling and the offender enters or remains with the intent to commit an offense thereon, other than the offense of trespass,
commits the offense of trespass on property other than a structure or conveyance.
(b) As used in this section, the term “unenclosed curtilage” means the unenclosed land or grounds, and any outbuildings, that are directly and intimately adjacent to and connected with the dwelling and necessary, convenient, and habitually used in connection with that dwelling.
(2)(a) Except as provided in this subsection, trespass on property other than a structure or conveyance is a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.
(b) If the offender defies an order to leave, personally communicated to the offender by the owner of the premises or by an authorized person, or if the offender willfully opens any door, fence, or gate or does any act that exposes animals, crops, or other property to waste, destruction, or freedom; unlawfully dumps litter on property; or trespasses on property other than a structure or conveyance, the offender commits a misdemeanor of the first degree, punishable as provided in s. 775.082 or s. 775.083.
Oops! It seems that your message, Naja….was interrupted by the limitations of your site.
Doesn’t matter, really. You’re trying to be a lawyer here. Please…don’t go there…
Here’s the deal: The nanosecond that that trespass order was issued clearly means that the “offender” is immediately required to leave the premises without subsequent action(s)..Obviously…he did not. End of story.
Dickford
Wow. I am amazed at how differently people see the same video footage. Thank you for your comments Dickford!
My pleasure, Naja.
Facts are that I have been stopped…frisked and even arrested by the local gendarmerie. I knew the drill…and readily complied with LEO requests. Every contact I’ve ever had in the Keys with law enforcement personnel has been courteous, respectful and professional. I can’t say enough good words about the intelligence and perception these folks employed in regard to safeguarding my personal rights. They were exceptional.
What was witnessed on your tape(s) is a livid example of the common reality these cops encounter every day…sadly. How would you like to spend the better part of your day…figuring out what some idiot could/should do with his/her life? I have spent MANY hours/days in this endeavor and have yet to see any serious, positive results.
It has long been my contention (based on personal experience) that there are certain people who are literally committed to this lifestyle that we loosely term as “homeless”. In effect, they are quite content with their lot. I know many of them. Do you? If you do, just go to the Sheriff’s website to see how many times these characters have been arrested. There is no excuse for these incidents. The cops are only doing what we ask of them.
Further…it is unfair to compare this incident to the “Eimers affair”. There is no comparison.
Dickford
Did someone compare this to the Eimers affair? I must have missed that comment.