by Arnaud and Naja Girard…….

A Hillsborough County firefighter and active member of the Outlaw motorcycle gang has been identified as one of the assailants in a bar room brawl that occurred during the annual Poker Run in Key West in September.

Clinton Neal Walker, 33, was captured on surveillance video at Rumors Lounge on September 27th punching a man repeatedly in the face. Law enforcement agencies had been forewarned that members of the Outlaw motorcycle gang would be coming to Key West during the Poker Run and would be instigating fights aimed at reaffirming their claim over Key West turf.

The bar owner, John Mafera Jr, Walker told The Blue Paper at the time that several members of the Outlaw gang had walked into the bar at around 3:20 am and immediately began provoking him. He said he was ordered by one of them to remove a black woman who had just entered the bar and was also told to “change the music.”

Video recorded during the incident showed several people wearing the Outlaws gang insignia punching Mafera and the bar’s security staff and bartenders. Questions arose at the time as to why just one lone police officer responded initially since local law enforcement agencies had apparently received very detailed intelligence about what the Outlaws were planning for “Bike Week” in Key West. The responding officer that night could only tell the Outlaw’s who he saw cramming into a taxi and ready to leave to stay put. As the officer went inside the Rumor Lounge the Outlaws exited the taxi and ran away.

Amid concern over uncontrollable criminal elements involved in the Poker Run, the Sunrise Rotary Club of Key West recently decided to withdraw its sponsorship of the event.

However, detectives were later able to identify Walker through the surveillance recording and witness identification. KWPD Detectives contacted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and confirmed Walker’s identity. A warrant for Walker’s arrest has been issued for the charge of battery.

Previous Arrest

When police in St. Petersburg tried to arrest Walker for his part in another bar room fight, this time in a lounge in that area, he allegedly resisted with violence and officers used a taser to subdue him.

A witness had told police that he saw Walker hit the man. The victim, a bar patron, had been knocked unconscious and was later hospitalized with a cracked skull and bleeding on the brain, according to a police report.

Walker, who is a resident of Bradenton, was arrested on May 7 and was additionally charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer. In video showing the arrest, he can be seen falling to the floor after being stunned with a Taser by police. After hitting the ground, Walker is seen being kicked in the groin by an officer.

Walker is now suing the St. Petersburg Police Department over the incident. In an interview with WFTS television news in Tampa Bay , Walker said he is proud of his Outlaws membership and disagrees with the federal government labeling them criminals.

Here is our initial coverage of this incident showing the surveillance camera footage from the Rumor Lounge bar which was helpful in identifying Walker.

Help us continue to bring you local investigative journalism…

CONTRIBUTE:

