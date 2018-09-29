Man Arrested for Having Sex with Missing Teenage Girl

A Key West Man is being charged with sexual battery on a teen girl who was reported missing from Santa Rosa County.

Key West Police were alerted by the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office on September 26th that a missing teenage girl had boarded a Greyhound bus to Key West.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office told KWPD that the Greyhound ticket had been purchased by a Key West man living on Kennedy Drive.

According to reports, when police arrived at his home, the man stated that he did not know the teen and consented to a search.

After police searched the apartment and did not find the 17-year-old girl, they headed over to to the Greyhound station to watch security footage, which showed the girl getting off the bus and into a silver Honda.

Police were alerted to an address in New Town but the vehicle wasn’t there.

Police had information leading them to believe they had a suspect and that he and the teen might be at a house on Truman Avenue.

Officers went to the house on Truman and knocked on the front door and called out several times. They could hear a male voice inside but no one came to the door.

Officers were able to see through a window that there were two people laying in a bed. They requested they come out several times asking them to open the front door and threatening to break through the front door if they didn’t comply.

According to reports, the missing teen got up and came to the front door, nude but wrapped in a blanket.

The other person, identified as William Melnick, 40, continued to refuse to come to the door. Police stated that as they entered the home Melnick shouted, “If you touch me I’ll kill your family.”

Melnick was naked from the waist down and began to kick and punch the officers in the chest and stomach as they tried to place him under arrest.

One officer used the dry-stun mode of his taser to gain control of Melnick who was then hand-cuffed.

Officers found a pair of shorts and dressed Melnick before escorting him to a patrol car.

The teen told officers that she had placed an ad on the Craigslist Ride Share website and Melnick had responded. She said they’d been communicating for two months. She also stated that he was aware she was in high school and that he had purchased the bus ticket to Key West for her.

According to reports, she also told officers that she took an Uber from the Greyhound Station to see Melnick and that they had sexual intercourse a few hours later.

When questioned by police, Melnick immediately requested to speak to an attorney.

Melnick is charged with resisting arrest with violence, and sexual battery on a juvenile under 18 but over 12 without their consent and without physical force or violence, under Florida statute 794.011.(5a).

Florida also has a statutory rape statute under 794.05. The legal age of consent for sexual activity in Florida is 18. Close in age exemptions exist, allowing minors aged 16 or 17 to engage in sexual intercourse with a partner no older than age 23.

Note: The information in this crime report is provided by local law enforcement. Please remember that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.