I watched the entire video and don’t like that the driver of the vehicle was not charged in this incident.
As far as the guy who entered this country illegally I have no problem with him being deported. We have an immigration policy and we need to enforce it. If we can choose which laws we want to enforce and those that we don’t, then why have laws?
I’m sure that there are plenty of good people who have entered our country illegally but that doesn’t change the fact that they broke the law. I respect that it does cause a hardship to their family but flagrantly ignoring the law is not the answer.
I’m willing to concede that the majority of those who entered our country illegally are good people but you can’t sneak into a movie theater and as long as you don’t cause a disruption watch the movie. It isn’t fair to the people who stood in line at the box office and paid their money to buy a ticket. I don’t care if they don’t cause a problem the fact that they are here illegally is the problem.
If you get pulled over for speeding a defense that you were not drunk driving shouldn’t prevent you from getting a speeding ticket.
It has been common to start with the premise that they are a good person which is wrong. Even if they are otherwise a good person, a lot of people want us to ignore the obvious, the term illegal means they committed a serious crime by entering our country illegally.
Needless to say, I feel compelled to respond to this video/report…since I was a partial witness to the event upon which it was focused: I live a short block away and that “traffic island” is where I sell the Key West Citizen every morning. I was in the process of picking up my bundle when the incident occurred — I did NOT see it. However, a KWPD officer was working with traffic control at that intersection probably did — it occurred mere feet from his position. He dutifully responded promptly. The driver of the SUV also responded quickly…stopping and then parking her vehicle.
Everybody was concerned for the immediate welfare of the victim…including one of the owners of the café who did witness the incident: They were all at his side. Soon, an MCSO sergeant arrived and took control of the situation. The victim repeatedly waved off medical attention…and refused to identify himself. A lady, fluent in Spanish, soon appeared and offered to call anyone for him. As I recall, she even offered her cell phone to him. He did not cooperate. Then, another MCSO road deputy arrived and it was decided to call the rescue squad…to address his complaints.
I wasn’t there beyond that point, so I can’t comment on subsequent events. That said, I must say that the requests to identify the victim made by law enforcement were “by the book”…professional and expected: The victim, while in my sight, appeared to remain uncommunicative/uncooperative.
While I am not privy as to how he wound up in ICE custody — I suspect that he had a great deal to do with that outcome. Oh…it’s common knowledge that a Border Patrol officer is routinely called — merely to help resolve the “language barrier” issue.
Never heard of this “common knowledge” and it doesn’t sound very plausible considering logistics and economics: “Oh…it’s common knowledge that a Border Patrol officer is routinely called — merely to help resolve the “language barrier” issue”
FYI: The other officer you hear on police body cam video [who tells Lariz that Hernandez wants an ambulance and that Hernandez said he’d been telling Lariz but Lariz didn’t understand] speaks fluent Spanish.
Great Job Deputy Lariz!! Law enforcement does not mean enforcing the laws we like! And ILLEGAL means ILLEGAL.
What is going to happen when there are not enough workers to fill all of the service jobs on this island? There are employers who hire undocumented workers because they can pay them far less. They take advantage of them because they know these workers won’t make waves for fear of being deported. I’d also like ask the Sheriff’s Department why this man was cited with “obstructing traffic” when he was hit in a crosswalk and the guilty woman got off without being cited?
am I the only one who thinks that cop needs to attend charm school? his people skills are seriously flawed. and for all you law and order commenters…. why the silence on the “white privilege”?