“ARE YOU ILLEGAL?” SHERIFF’S DEPUTY STRIKES AGAIN: TURNS LONGTIME CHEF OF EL SIBONEY OVER TO BORDER PATROL

Jun 022017
 

by Arnaud and Naja Girard……

David Lariz, the Monroe County Deputy who famously asked a bicyclist who was lying by the side of the road injured after being hit by a truck, “Are you illegal?” before even asking about his injuries is back at it. The Sheriff says he has no policy on the matter and his deputies are free to decide what to do about the immigration status of those they come in contact with. The Deputies get no special training. There are no reporting requirements and apparently no tracking or specific oversight. As many cheer him along others have questions. Is it legal? Do local law enforcement officers have the power to “investigate” federal immigration status during a routine traffic stop? Is the City of Key West’s “Welcoming City” policy [prohibiting KWPD officers from behaving like Deputy Lariz] causing a dereliction of duty to uphold federal law? [See video above…]

Print Friendly
Arnaud and Naja Girard
Arnaud and Naja Girard, owners and editors of the new, digital, Key West the Newspaper (The Blue Paper) previously reported for the former Key West The Newspaper, Key West’s longest running independent weekly, published by Dennis Reeves Cooper, Ph.D., from January 1994 until November 2012. The Girards are perhaps best known for their discovery of and extensive research surrounding the US Navy’s 1951 claim of ownership of Wisteria Island but are also responsible for top investigative stories including breaking news coverage of the highly controversial in-custody-death of Charles Eimers on Thanksgiving Day 2013, the catastrophic police tasing of Matthew Shawn Murphy, and the property tax scandal involving Balfour Beatty to name a few. Arnaud and Naja have lived in Key West since 1986.
 June 2, 2017  Posted by at 12:58 am * Featured Story *, Issue #221, Naja and Arnaud Girard  Add comments