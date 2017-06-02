by Arnaud and Naja Girard……

David Lariz, the Monroe County Deputy who famously asked a bicyclist who was lying by the side of the road injured after being hit by a truck, “Are you illegal?” before even asking about his injuries is back at it. The Sheriff says he has no policy on the matter and his deputies are free to decide what to do about the immigration status of those they come in contact with. The Deputies get no special training. There are no reporting requirements and apparently no tracking or specific oversight. As many cheer him along others have questions. Is it legal? Do local law enforcement officers have the power to “investigate” federal immigration status during a routine traffic stop? Is the City of Key West’s “Welcoming City” policy [prohibiting KWPD officers from behaving like Deputy Lariz] causing a dereliction of duty to uphold federal law? [See video above…]