NOAA Hides Contents of Investigative Report

Jun 222019
 

by Arnaud and Naja Girard

Last week The Blue Paper published an investigation into the apparent protections that government agencies are placing over large contractors who wreck the Keys’ environment.

This week we (finally) received a response to an April 17, 2017 FOIA request we had made to NOAA immediately after they announced they had completed their months long investigation into an anonymous complaint of “a hostile workforce environment and waste, fraud and abuse” at the offices of the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and had permanently reassigned three top FKNMS officials.

No further details about the allegations or the findings were provided by NOAA at the time.

The FOIA response, received this Wednesday, consists of 766 pages of documents that are nearly entirely redacted; most pages contain nothing more than big black boxes.

There are however indications that a portion of the probe likely involved improper procedures in the selection of a private contractor.

The specific allegations that NOAA refuses to share with the public were declared “unsubstantiated.”

It took more than two years and over 30 email exchanges, some not very nice, before top officials at NOAA finally sent copies of investigative documents to The Blue Paper.

Check the video below to better understand just how little NOAA wants you to know.

As it happens, Blue Paper reporters will have to sue to obtain more details about the content of this mysterious investigation. Your financial support is needed to continue this type of reporting.

Here are the four documents provided to us on June 19th:

Final Report - Administrative Inquiry of FKNMS_Redactions Applied_Part1of2.pdf

Final Report - Administrative Inquiry of FKNMS_Redactions Applied_Part2of2.pdf

NOAA AGO Response to 3-16-17_Redactions Applied.pdf

Signed NOAA Response 10-13-16_Redactions Applied.pdf

 

Arnaud and Naja Girard
Arnaud and Naja Girard, publishers and editors of the new, digital, Key West the Newspaper (The Blue Paper) previously reported for the former Key West The Newspaper, Key West’s longest running independent weekly, published by Dennis Reeves Cooper, Ph.D., from January 1994 until November 2012. The Girards are perhaps best known for their discovery of and extensive research surrounding the US Navy’s 1951 claim of ownership of Wisteria Island but are also responsible for top investigative stories including breaking news coverage of the highly controversial in-custody-death of Charles Eimers on Thanksgiving Day 2013, the catastrophic police tasing of Matthew Shawn Murphy, and the property tax scandal involving Balfour Beatty to name a few. Additionally the Girards have become well known for their in-depth investigations into local governments' sometimes questionable dealings with high dollar developers. Arnaud and Naja have lived in Key West since 1986.
 June 22, 2019

