Spread the love

















If you are interested in viewing/listening/participating in the Wednesday April 15th Virtual Board of County Commissioners meeting here’s how:

The April 15th meeting will begin at 9:00 A.M.

Highlight: At approximately 2:00 PM there will be a presentation by Bob Eadie, Monroe County Health Department Administrator on the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Below are the various options available to you to obtain the agenda, to view the live meeting and/or to make public comments on certain agenda items during the meeting.

AGENDA

Agenda: http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com?Citizens/Default.aspx or

https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/.

VIEW/LISTEN

a) Monroe County’s MCTV Comcast Channel 76

b) Listen to audio only from their phone by dialing (646) 518-9805 and, when prompted, enter the Webinar ID# 434 572 051 followed by the # key.

Press WATCH LIVE

c) With closed caption: http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx with live closed captioning on an integrated page that includes the agenda/agenda backup.

c) Marathon Library 3251 Overseas Highway. This is NOT a gathering site; available for resources for public to address the Board, if not other means to participate.

COMMENT

If a person wants to comment on an agenda item:

The Mayor will call for speakers on the (specific) item you wish to comment on:

a) If phoning-in: dial *9 to “raise your hand” to be recognized by the Zoom webinar monitor.

b) If watching online: open the Zoom webinar link https://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/BOCCMeeting and when prompted, enter your email address and name to join the webinar and be recognized by the meeting monitor. The live Zoom webinar link also appears in the published Agenda and Agenda Packet.

For additional assistance, please call (305) 292-4441 or email your request or inquiry to:

Lindsey Ballard: ballard-lindsey@monroecounty-fl.gov

Liz Yongue: yongue-liz@monroecounty-fl.gov

ADA ASSISTANCE: If you are a person with a disability who needs special accommodations in order to participate in this proceeding, please contact the County Administrator’s Office, by phoning (305) 292-4441, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., no later than five (5) calendar days prior to the scheduled meeting; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call “711”.

Live Closed Captioning is available via our web portal @ http://monroecountyfl.iqm2.com for meetings of the Monroe County Board of County Commissioners.