This morning the County’s Emergency Management Director, Shannon Weiner, held a countywide COVID-19 virtual status conference. Representatives of the Monroe County Department of Health, all incorporated cities within Monroe County, the three Florida Keys hospitals, law enforcement agencies and other officials all participated. Members of the press were invited to listen in. [See the video above.]

Some highlights:

The good news is three of the seven Florida Keys residents who have been hospitalized at some point during their illness have recovered.

There is currently only one patient who remains hospitalized with COVID-19 this morning in the Florida Keys. The patient is being treated in one of the Baptist Hospitals and has been for 20 days. Let’s all take a moment and send our virtual well-wishes.

The Lower Keys Medical Center currently has no confirmed COVID-19 patients but there are four patients who are under investigation, awaiting test results.

Of the 63 patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Monroe County only 7 have been hospitalized. Sadly three have died; all three had at least one type of underlying condition.

Bob Eadie of the Monroe County Department of Health said that what we are doing (with social distancing and self-isolation) is working and we need to be very cautious about any moves to begin opening things up at this stage.