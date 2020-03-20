Governor Orders Take-out & Delivery Only – All Florida Restaurants

Spread the love

















Today, March 20, 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-71, directing all restaurants and food establishments within the State of Florida to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers. The listed establishments may, however, operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services.

This Executive Order lifts the restriction that prohibits a specially licensed food service establishment from selling package sales of alcohol for delivery, take-out or consumption off-premises for restaurants complying with Executive Order 20-68, through the expiration of the state of emergency declared in Executive Order 20-52. Alcohol sales to go with food that is pick-up or delivered will be permitted and I.D. will be required for orders including alcohol.

Additionally, the Executive Order requires the closures of gymnasiums and fitness centers within the State of Florida. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) shall utilize its authorities under Florida law to further implement and enforce the provisions of this Executive Order and shall take additional measures as necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare.

FOR MOST RECENT UPDATE ON COVID-19 CLICK HERE.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

STATE OF FLORIDA

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

EXECUTIVE ORDER NUMBER 20-71

(Emergency Management – COVID-19 – Alcohol Sales, Restaurants, and Gyms)

WHEREAS, on March 1, 2020, I issued Executive Order 20-51 directing the Florida Department of Health to issue a Public Health Emergency; and

WHEREAS, on March 1, 2020, the State Surgeon General and State Health Officer declared a Public Health Emergency exists in the State of Florida as a result of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on March 9, 2020, I issued Executive Order 20-52 declaring a state of emergency for the entire State of Florida as a result of COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, President Donald J. Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) issued the “15 Days to Slow the Spread” guidance advising individuals to adopt far-reaching social distancing measures, such as avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, and in states with evidence of community spread, bars, restaurants, food courts, gyms and other indoor and outdoor venues where groups of people congregate should be closed; and

WHEREAS, the State Surgeon General has advised me that gyms and fitness centers are establishments that attract gatherings of more than 10 people and are more susceptible for spreading COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, on March 17, 2020, I issued Executive Order 20-68 restricting bars, pubs, and nightclubs from selling alcohol and ordered every restaurant to limit its occupancy to 50% of its current building occupancy and abide by the CDC’s “social distancing” guidelines; and

WHEREAS, restaurants are increasing sales of orders for take-out and delivery for customers in order to meet demand while adhering to Executive Order 20-68; and

WHEREAS, I am committed to supporting retailers, restaurants and their employees as they pursue creative business practices that safely serve consumers during this temporary period of social distancing; and

WHEREAS, as Governor, I am responsible for meeting the dangers presented to this state and its people by this emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON DESANTIS, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section (1)(a) of the Florida Constitution, Chapter 252, Florida Statutes, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order to take immediate effect:

Section 1. Alcohol Sales

A. I hereby order all vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises to suspend the sale of alcoholic beverages by the drink or in sealed containers for consumption on the premises. Such vendors may continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption offpremises.

B. The restriction in section 561.20(2)(a)4., Florida Statutes, prohibiting a specially licensed food service establishment from selling package sales of alcohol for delivery, take-out or consumption off-premises is suspended for restaurants complying with Executive Order 20-68, through the expiration of the state of emergency declared in Executive Order 20-52, including any extensions, so long as the following conditions are met:

1) Any sale of an alcoholic beverage in a sealed container for consumption off-premises is accompanied by the sale of food within the same order; and

2) Any delivery of an alcoholic beverage complies with section 561.57, Florida Statutes.

C. The provisions of section 561.42, Florida Statutes, and Rules 61A-1.010, 61A-1.0107, 61A-1.0108, Florida Administrative Code, are suspended for the limited purpose of allowing licensed vendors of alcoholic beverages to request the return of undamaged alcoholic beverages purchased for events cancelled in response to COVID-19, so long as:

1) The requests are made within 30 days of the expiration of the state of emergency declared in Executive Order 20-52, including any extensions.

2) Vendors shall make and keep records of all events cancelled in response to COVID-19 that comply with section 561.55, Florida Statutes, and Rule 61A-1.01028(2), Florida Administrative code, and also include:

a. the event name;

b. the date the event was to be held;

c. the date the event was cancelled;

d. the location of the event or gathering that was cancelled; and

e. the product returned to a distributor as a result of the cancellation of the event.

3) Licensed distributors shall make and keep records of all returns that comply with the record keeping requirements of section 561.55, Florida Statutes, and Rule 61A-1.01028(2), Florida Administrative code, and also include:

a. the request from the licensed vendors;

b. the date the request was made;

c. the identity of the licensed vendor making the request, including the licensed vendor’s business name and address;

d. the license number of the licensed vendor making the request;

e. the product returned; and

f. whether the vendor received cash or credit.

4) Vendors receive cash or a credit against outstanding indebtedness within sixty days from the date the distributor picks up the products.

5) The returned products were not initially purchased, sold, or otherwise obtained with either the privilege of return, or in any other manner that would be considered a violation of Florida’s Beverage Law.

D. This Section does not prohibit retail stores and vendors that currently sell sealed containers of alcoholic beverages for off-premises consumption from continuing such sales for off premises consumption.

E. This Section amends and supersedes Executive Order 20-68, Section 1.

Section 2. Restaurants and Bars

I hereby order all restaurants and food establishments licensed under Chapters 500 and 509, Florida Statues, within the State of Florida to suspend on-premises food consumption for customers. Notwithstanding the foregoing, such establishments may operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services. Employees, janitorial personnel, contractors and delivery personnel shall be allowed access to such establishments for the purposes of delivery or take-out services. This Section amends and supersedes Executive Order 20-68, Sections 3(A)-(B).

Section 3. Gyms and Fitness Centers

I hereby order the closure of gymnasiums and fitness centers within the State of Florida. This order shall not apply to gymnasiums and fitness centers which are: (i) amenities of hotels which have a capacity of 10 persons or less, (ii) are an amenity of a residential building, (iii) are interior to any fire or police stations or (iv) are located inside any single-occupant office building.

Section 4. Enforcement and Implementation

A. The Department of Business and Professional Regulation shall utilize its authorities under Florida law to further implement and enforce the provisions of this Executive Order and shall take additional measures as necessary to protect the public health, safety and welfare.

B. Pursuant to section 252.36(6), Florida Statutes, all state and local law enforcement shall further implement and enforce the provisions of this Executive Order.

Section 5. This Executive Order shall expire upon the expiration of Executive Order 20-52, including any extensions.