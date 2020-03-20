COVID-19: First Positive Case in Monroe County – Upper Keys

Spread the love

















Updated on March 22, 2020

The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (DOH-Monroe) reported the first presumptive positive lab report of COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) in a 72-year-old woman who is a resident of the Upper Keys. The positive test was conducted by a private lab. The test has been confirmed positive by State Department of Health.

DOH-Monroe reports all indications point to the disease having been acquired during her travels in the United Kingdom. The woman is isolated at her home and will continue to remain isolated until cleared by the Department. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Monroe County spokesperson, Kristen Livengood, stated that, “everyone the patient had been in contact with has been contacted. All of the CDC guidelines for patient and people who have been in contact with the patient are being followed.”

