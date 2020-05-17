In collaboration with Feeding South Florida, Monroe County, and the Ocean Reef Community Foundation, United Way of Collier and the Keys announces that a free drive-through food distribution will take place at the Basilica School of Saint Mary Star of the Sea (700 Truman Ave) rear parking lot on Thursday, May 21 from 1:00 to 3:00pm.

The food distribution is available to all who have lost income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and multiple families may be represented in each vehicle.

All passengers in the vehicle must have a nose/mouth covering and a box should be placed in the vehicle trunk in which the volunteers will place the food.

UWCK Keys Area President Leah Stockton said, “We are pleased to be a part of this collaborative effort to help our Keys friends and neighbors in need during this crisis. If you live in the Lower Keys and are struggling due to the pandemic, please participate to ensure your family has enough to eat.”

About United Way of Collier and the Keys

The United Way of Collier and the Keys (“UWCK”) is committed to investing in and working to create a community where all individuals and families in Collier and Monroe Counties have an opportunity to thrive and achieve their full potential. We will accomplish this through improving education, economic stability and health, as well as providing access to food and safety net services. United Way plays a unique role in convening businesses, nonprofits and government to work together to address community needs. Give. Advocate. Volunteer. LIVE UNITED.