Monroe County’s COVID-19 Testing Task Force has been working together over the last few weeks to review the testing capabilities, prioritize resources, and determine the testing needs of the county. The task force consists of members from Monroe County’s hospitals, private practices, nonprofit health care organizations, and government sectors. Widespread testing “will help better track the spread and prevalence of COVID-19 in Monroe County and identify potential outbreaks in advance and effectively respond,” said Alison Kerr, spokesperson for the Monroe County Department of Health.

Bob Eadie, Health Officer and Administrator for the Monroe County DOH says, “With increased testing capabilities in Monroe County, support functions, especially contact tracers, are critical. Contact tracing is a key strategy for preventing further spread of COVID-19 and the department has ramped up efforts for contact tracing to monitor contacts of infected people and ensure the effective isolation of contacts.”

Kerr, says Monroe’s epidemiologists have been busy conducting in-depth contact tracing for all confirmed cases in Monroe County since the first case was confirmed on March 20th. For each new case contact tracers formulate a timeline showing when a patient first became ill and documenting all communications and information gathered from persons who were in close contact with the infected patient (within the period of time that the patient could have become infected or infected others.) “Daily calls are made to all patients who have tested positive and their close contacts,” said Kerr.

The department is working with Medical Reserve Corps, Keys Health Ready Coalition, the Incident Management Team, and the Agency for Health Care Administration to ensure that enough staff is available to meet the local contact tracing needs. “DOH-Monroe is also working with partners to bring whole-community testing to Monroe County in the near future,” Kerr said in a press release.

ABOUT VIRAL AND ANTIBODY TESTING:

There are two kinds of COVID-19 tests – viral tests and antibody tests.

Viral tests (Polymerase Chain Reaction – PCR tests) tell you if you have a current infection. May take between two and seven days to get results. Testing is done through the nose or throat.

tell you if you have a current infection. May take between two and seven days to get results. Testing is done through the nose or throat. Antibody tests (serologic tests) tell you if you had a previous infection. This rapid test can provide results within 10 minutes in some cases. This test may not be able to show current infection. Testing is done via finger prick or blood draw. A viral test may still be needed to ensure you are not infectious. It is unknown at this time if having antibodies to COVID-19 can protect someone from infection again, or how long the protection may last.

WHERE TO GET TESTED (as of May 14, 2020):