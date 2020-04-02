Spread the love

















THE INFORMATION BELOW PERTAINS TO THE FLORIDA KEYS AND IS BEING UPDATED to the best of our ability AS NEW INFORMATION IS PROVIDED BY GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS (most recent info is in blue):

April 7, 2020 11:30 AM: FDOH reported three more cases of Covid-19 in Monroe County this morning. Two are Key Largo residents and one is a Marathon resident. Two of the new patients are 63-year-old women and one is a 43-year-old man. There have been a total of 4 new cases documented in Key Largo over the past day and a half.

TESTING:

470 Tests completed (45 more than last night),

Negative: 421 (42 more than last night),

Positive: 46 (3 more than last night), 10% of those tested have tested positive.]

[103 tests are now pending.]

15 people have been infected here in the Keys (of those 6 have been confirmed to have been in direct contact with someone who had tested positive);

21 others are presumed infected outside the Keys,

13 cases remain under investigation.

AGES RANGE FROM 19 TO 80 YEARS-0LD.

NEW: See new protective measures for essential businesses operating in the City of Key West below [in blue].

NEW: RULE FOR GETTING PAST CHECKPOINTS AT MM112 AND CARDSOUND ROAD: Hurricane reentry stickers will no longer be adequate to prove residency. You must have identification or some other proof such as local identification, utility bill, deed, lease or tax bill.

CASES (DOH April 7, 10:00 AM – Total 49 cases/7 hospitalizations/2 deaths)

LOCATIONS (DOH as of April 7, 2020, 10:00 AM):

LOCATIONS (source: FDOH):

Total 49 cases of Covid-19 in the Florida Keys (3 more today)

24 Key West residents,

9 Key Largo residents, (2 more today, 2 more yesterday)

4 Tavernier residents,

1 Summerland Key resident,

1 Islamorada resident,

1 “Missing” (no City specified),

2 Marathon resident, (1 more today)

1 Key Colony Beach,

6 are non-residents.

TO ACCESS THE FDOH DASHBOARD WHICH IS UPDATED TWICE EACH DAY CLICK HERE.

FOR DETAILED INFO FROM DOH ON CASES AND TESTING CLICK HERE [scroll down to find links to both the DASHBOARD and the twice daily summary of cases and testing.]

PATIENT TESTING

Testing Criteria:

Testing will occur at the discretion of a doctor or healthcare professional. For CDC guidelines for physicians CLICK HERE.

[“State public health lab testing is intended for people with symptoms and known exposure or severe illness; commercial and hospital laboratories are available for all other testing.” ~ Florida Department of Health]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

YESTERDAY’S UPDATES

April 6, 7:15 PM: Another Key Largo case was reported by FDOH this evening bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in Monroe County to 46; now 7 in Key Largo, up from 5 yesterday. The two cases are two women from Key Largo. One is 36 years old. It is as yet unknown whether her illness is travel-related or whether she had been in contact with a confirmed positive patient. The other is a 41-year-old woman who was infected in the Keys and was confirmed to have had direct contact with another person who has tested positive.

April 6, 12:00 noon: One more Monroe County case of Covid-19 has been added to the FDOH database this morning bringing the case count up to 45. A 42-year-old woman [age of this patient has since been corrected by FDOH – see update above] from Key Largo tested positive bringing the number of Covid-19 cases in Key Largo to 6. Health officials are investigating whether she was sickened through community spread or whether her illness is travel-related. Key West is reported to have a total of 24 cases now. Two Key West men, both 55 years old with underlying conditions, were hospitalized with the virus. Both were placed on mechanical ventilation at Lower Keys Medical Center but have since died. The FDOH dashboard continue to show 7 hospitalizations for Monroe County.

QUESTIONS ABOUT HOSPITAL CAPACITY

County Mayor Heather Carruthers announced April 1st, during a Facebook Live Q&A (you can watch by clicking here) that she had asked the head of the Florida Department of Emergency Management to get us more ventilators for our hospitals. She said the number of ventilators has been “doubled” and we will be getting more. The following information has been extremely difficult to obtain from local officials and hospitals who have either claimed they had “no knowledge” or refused to respond (multiple times since March 5) to our direct questions, but we (finally) managed to pull some information together from various sources: Key West’s hospital, Lower Keys Medical Center has 10 ICU beds with ventilators and yesterday claimed to have “5 more on the way”. (They have a total of 167 beds if they expand by dedicating a wing at the hospital on College Road that is not now now being used and also use a floor and a half at their DePoo Hospital on Kennedy Drive. The Baptist South owned hospitals in the Keys (Fishermen’s and Mariner’s) have 8 ICU beds combined. Their surge plan includes sending patients to their hospitals in Miami-Dade. (Miami-Dade currently has 4,997 cases (April 7 AM), by far the most of all the counties in Florida. The Sheriff has banned the use of the Trauma Star helicopters for patients suspected or confirmed with Covid-19 infection.) We do not, at this time, have specific information on how many of the currently hospitalized patients are using ventilators or a breakdown of patients per hospital. One patient died at Lower Keys Medical Center on April 2nd, a second on April 4th. Both were 55-year-old men with underlying conditions. The percentage of those who have tested positive that are hospitalized is 15.9% of those invected (as of evening of April 5). (Data from China showed 19% of patients testing positive were hospitalized, further breakdown: 15% severe symptoms and 4% critical, needing intensive care.)

FIRST COVID-19 RELATED DEATH IN THE FLORIDA KEYS – KEY WEST RESIDENT, KEITH WHITE

April 2, 9:45 PM: Alison Kerr, Public Information Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, has just announced the First Confirmed COVID-19-Related Death in Monroe County: “Monroe County received confirmation this evening regarding its first COVID-19-related death. The [Lower Keys Medical Center] patient was a 55-year-old-male who had an underlying health condition.” Friends and family identified the man as Keith White, of Key West, on Facebook.

DRIVE-THRU TESTING

Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) continues to serve on the front lines of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with drive through COVID-19 testing in both Marathon and south Miami-Dade. So far, the non-profit organization has screened more than 1,650 people and tested more than 420. Among the results, 19 have tested positive as of March 25, 2020. [Editor’s Note: We asked for breakdown Miami v Marathon. We were told the information was not available] Patients with positive test results have received a call from the CHI care team informing them and educating them on next steps. In addition, patients have access to the online patient portal to enable real time access to their results. CHI tells those positive patients that the Department of Health (DOH) will also be contacting them as CHI shares all positive results with the DOH. Those looking to get tested need to meet the following criteria: They have recently traveled to any of the high-risk countries or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. In addition, they might be experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath. Drive through testing will be as follows: Doris Ison Health Center 10300 SW 216 St. Miami, FL 33190 Monday through Friday from 9am to noon. (No need to call first for this testing location and no appointment necessary) CHI Marathon Health Center 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050 every Saturday from 11am to 12:30pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Must be a resident of Monroe County and meet testing criteria. Call first (305)216-2107 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org.





REEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE

April 2: Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-93, directing the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and other executive agencies to take necessary actions to improve DEO’s Reemployment Assistance Program.

MORTGAGE FORECLOSURES AND EVICTIONS

April 2: The Governor also issued Executive Order 20-94, providing targeted, temporary relief from certain mortgage foreclosures and evictions for 45 days, without relieving an individual’s obligation to make mortgage payments and rent payments.

SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES TAKEN

VISITOR BAN

Hotels:

Monroe County: Beginning 6:00 pm Sunday March 22 all hotels, short term (less than 28 days) vacation rentals, and other transient rentals like marinas, RV parks, and time shares will cease renting to tourists for 14 days. The ban does not include rentals for military, first responders, health care workers, and construction workers actively engaged in projects in Monroe County. Hotels were directed to no longer take reservations effective immediately [Thursday March 19], the visitors already here were to leave by Sunday at 6 p.m. The only exception is for long-term renters in vacation homes and R/V parks with contracts of 28 days or more, who are presently in the Keys. They are to be allowed to remain until the conclusion of their contracts.

Air Travelers:

Statewide: On March 23rd Florida Governor DeSantis announced that he is issuing an Executive Order to require anyone that travels to Florida from New York to self-isolate for 14 days or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Florida, whichever is shorter. Violating the order is a second-degree misdemeanor, punishable by imprisonment for up to 60 days and a fine of up to $500.

Check back for video currently uploading: County Mayor Heather Carruthers talks about air travel to the Keys on April 4th.

TOURIST BAN ENFORCEMENT PROTOCOL – March 24th

The Emergency Directive 20-02 (Tourist Ban) Enforcement Protocol was collaboratively developed by Monroe County and the five municipalities with input from the Tax Collector, the Sheriff, and the State Attorney. Law enforcement officers are not prevented from taking steps to enforce Emergency Directive 20-02 if, in the officer’s discretion, immediate action is warranted.

Complaints: call 1-855-422-4540, the Tax Collector’s hotline.

Tax Collector will reach out to account holders and warn against renting during this State of Emergency and will warn those without accounts of consequences of renting without an account.

Tax Collector staff will refer complaints, as they come in, to the Code Compliance department within the jurisdiction for the property’s location.

The local Code Compliance Department will reach out to complainants to investigate. Code will advise owners, managers, and/or renters of the ban and consequences of non-compliance.

If Code Compliance does not obtain voluntarily compliance, Code will refer case to primary law enforcement agency for their jurisdiction. The State Attorney’s Office investigative division will also help with law enforcement responses.

Law enforcement will take code’s investigative information and initiate contact with violator(s) (owner, manager, and/or renter). If probable cause to believe there is a violation of Emergency Directive 20-02, law enforcement officer will issue a notice to appear (NTA) for violating an emergency directive issued during a state of emergency in violation of F.S. 252.50, a misdemeanor.

SAO will prosecute violations in County Court.

US 1/CARD SOUND ROAD TRAFFIC STOPS/TOURIST TURNAROUNDS

On March 27th southbound traffic stop stations at mile marker 112.5 on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway, and on State Road 905 (Card Sound Road), began operations to restrict access to the Florida Keys and to reinforce the island chain’s closure to visitors and non-residents. . Sheriff’s deputies reported 20-22 turnarounds per hour. An estimated 2000 visitors were turned around during the first 48 hours.

Only residents, property owners, and those actively involved in work in the Florida Keys are being admitted, including fuel tankers, delivery and grocery trucks.

Proof of residency can be demonstrated with a local identification, utility bill, deed, lease or tax bill. [As of April 6, 2020: Due to counterfeiting and other forms of abuse of the reentry sticker program these decals will no longer be adequate for proving residency.]

Those actively engaged in work in the Florida Keys, such as construction workers, will need to show a letter from their employer, employee identification, a paystub, or current construction contract in the Keys.

First responders, healthcare workers and military actively engaged in work in the Keys will need proper IDs.

Long delays are possible at checkpoints and officials advise not to call 911 with non-emergency questions about U.S. 1.

~~~~~~~

MANDATORY 14-DAY SELF-QUARANTINE – New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Louisiana

Statewide: On March 24 and March 25 Governor Ron DeSantis issued executive orders requiring persons who enter Florida from the New York-Tri-State Area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) and the State of Louisiana to self quarantine for a period of 14-days upon entering Florida. Failure to do so is a misdemeanor. The Governor has authorized check-points on highways and at airports to screen incoming travelers.

RESTAURANTS

City of Key West: On March 17 the City of Key West ordered all restaurants to limit activities to take-out and delivery only.

Statewide: On March 20, 2020, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order, directing all restaurants and food establishments within the State of Florida to suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers. The listed establishments may, however, operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services. The directive can be viewed at www.monroecountyem.com/covid-19.

If you believe any restaurant is operating contrary to the Governor’s Executive Order 20-71, please report the information to DBPR using this form:

http://www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/eo-complaints/

BARS/NIGHTCLUBS

Statewide: March 17: All bars and nightclubs (establishments that receive more than 50% of revenue from sale of alcohol) are required to remain closed until further notice as per Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order.

Executive Order 20-71 suspends the sale of alcoholic beverages by the drink or in sealed containers for consumption on the premises at all licensed alcoholic beverage vendor premises. The order provides that such vendors may continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off the premises.

GATHERINGS OF 10 or MORE PEOPLE – INCLUDING CHARTER BOATS (CITY OF KEY WEST)

City of Key West: The City of Key West declared on Thursday March 19th that attractions and activities that support social gatherings of ten or more people in a limited area and operate within or from the City of Key West shall cease operations by 12 a.m. on Friday, March 20th. These include gymnasiums, fitness studios, movie theaters, museums, sightseeing vehicles carrying ten or more passengers and/or crew, attraction tour vessels and charter boats carrying ten or more passengers and/or crew, commercial motor coaches, tour buses and similar vehicles carrying ten or more passengers and /or crew. The City established a hotline — 305-809-1101– is staffed 24/7 to better answer your questions related to Covid-19 response efforts.

CRUISE SHIPS (CITY OF KEY WEST)

On March 13, Cruise Lines International Association suspended, for 30 days, all cruise ship operations to and from the United States.

PARKS/BEACHES/PLAYGROUNDS/MUSEUMS

City of Key West: On March 19 the City of Key West ordered all parks and playgrounds, Mallory Square, Southernmost Point, Smathers Beach, Lighthouse Museum, East Martello Tower, Tennessee Williams Theatre, and the Customs House closed. The City closed the Edward Knight Memorial White Street Pier at 5:00 PM on March 27].

Monroe County: Unless directed by the state or CDC, the County will continue to keep its county-owned parks and beaches open. County officials see it as a space where residents can practice social distancing that is productive for mental and physical health. Users must follow the directive of the State that says all congregating must be done in small groups of less than 10 people. Law enforcement is doing regular patrolling of all areas. County-owned playgrounds are being sanitized twice daily until further notice.

HIGGS BEACH IN KEY WEST

Monroe County: March 27: At the request of the City of Key West, Monroe County has closed Higgs Beach and the tennis/pickleball courts at the beach located between Reynolds and White Street.

Reynolds Street Pier at Higgs Beach will continue to close at 6 p.m. nightly. The fitness trail, playgrounds and dog park are open. Practice social distancing by limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and maintaining a separation of at least 6 feet from others. Monroe County officials stress that if federal and state directives are not followed, other closures can happen.

GYMS & FITNESS CENTERS

Statewide: On March 20, 2020 the Governor ordered the closure of gymnasiums and fitness centers within the State of Florida. This order does not apply to gymnasiums and fitness centers which are: (i) amenities of hotels which have a capacity of 10 persons or less, (ii) are an amenity of a residential building, (iii) are interior to any fire or police stations or (iv) are located inside any single-occupant office building.

KOTS [KEYS OVERNIGHT TEMPORARY SHELTER]

City of Key West: Beginning March 27th, KOTS will go to 24-hour operation. Tents have been installed, spreading out the facility’s footprint, and allowing for social distancing for this particularly vulnerable population. SOS has arranged to provide three meals a day for those staying at KOTS.

CITY OF KEY WEST BUSES

Announced April 2: In light of Governor Ron Desantis’s stay at home order — the Key West Transit bus system will suspend service as of 8 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 until further notice. The City will continue to provide essential business, and non-essential workers are being sent home.

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

On March 20, the Sheriff’s Headquarters on Stock Island and the substations on Cudjoe Key, Marathon, Islamorada and Plantation Key were closed to the public until further notice. Citizens will not be to able access Sheriff’s Office lobbies or buildings, however non-emergency phone lines to the Sheriff’s Office offices will remain available during normal business hours.

Special Note: Please do not call 911 or the Communications Center non-emergency phone line for COVID-19 related questions. 911 is strictly for emergencies only.

FISHING BRIDGES & BOAT RAFTING

Monroe County: Beginning March 23 all Florida Keys fishing bridges are closed and all public boat ramps are closed to visitors. Residents may continue to use boat ramps.

MCSO Marine Deputies will be partnering with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers in patrolling popular sandbars and social areas on the water. Deputies and Officers will especially be looking for boaters who are “rafting” multiple vessels together and otherwise ignoring social distancing instructions due to COVID-19. Deputies and Officers will additionally be increasing patrols on high traffic days such as Saturday and Sunday.

Statewide: On March 27 Governor DeSantis ordered all recreational boats must be at least 50-feet apart and each vessel must have no more than 10 people on board.

SCHOOLS

Florida K-12 schools are closed until April 15. All K-12 required testing and grading in Florida are canceled for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. Grades will not be calculated, and parents will be able to choose if they wish to hold their children in the same grade for the 2021 school year. Updates can be found here, and here.

JUDICIAL SYSTEM SERVICES

Monroe County’s Chief Judge, Mark Jones, has issued an order restricting activities in courthouse facilities due to the Covid-19 state of emergency. See Chief Judge Mark Jone’s official order signed March 18, 2020 HERE.

CLERK OF COURT SERVICES

The Monroe County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, Kevin Madok, has suspended all public walk-in and non-essential services at all three office locations, effective March 20, 2020. This directive will be reassessed in two weeks. Clerk employees will still be working with the 16th Judicial Circuit Court to continue proceedings that are deemed “mission critical” as defined in Administrative Order 2.077. The Clerk’s Office has also suspended all tax deed and foreclosure sales. Members of the public who are dropping off paperwork that requires a payment must pay with a check, money order or cashier’s check. The Clerk continues to encourage the public to conduct business using available on-line services where possible. Please feel free to contact us online at www.clerk-of-the-court.com or via phone at (305) 292-3458 Key West; (305) 289-6027 Marathon; and (305)852-7145 Plantation Key

MARRIAGE LICENSES

The Clerk of Courts and Comptroller, Kevin Madok, announced his office would resume limited marriage license services effective Mar 30. The Monroe County Clerk of

The services will be limited to Monroe County residents and will only be offered at the Marathon Clerk’s Office, 3117 Overseas Highway, Marathon, Florida by appointment only. We continue to be unable to conduct marriage ceremonies due to the requirement of social distancing. For an appointment you must call (305) 289-6347. Unfortunately, we remain unable to issue marriage licenses out of our Key West and Plantation Key locations at this time.

LIBRARIES

Monroe County: As of March 22, 2020 the Monroe County Library System branches are closed to in-person visits until April 6. Library staff will be available by telephone Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for reference, renewal of material, and assistance for new users in the creation of an E-Library card. The E-Library card will allow users access the library system’s digital collection and electronic resources. The “Ask-a-Librarian“ service will be expanded to provide reference services via chat and email. Librarians will provide, using the branch’s respective Facebook Live and website pages, daily virtual programming such as story time, book talk on our digital collection, and training sessions on our digital resources. Drop boxes will remain open at all locations and late fees will be suspended. Contact your local branch library or visit the library website at www.keyslibraries.org for additional links and information.

FERRY TERMINAL (CITY OF KEY WEST)

City of Key West: Beginning Tuesday March 17 the City will no longer be accepting arriving passengers at the Key West Ferry Terminal.

NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL & COMMERCIAL BUSINESSES

City of Key West: As of 5:00 pm March 23, all non-essential retail and commercial establishments are to cease operations. All essential establishments are listed in this directive. The directive also urges employers to utilize all reasonable measures to allow employees to work remotely whenever possible. The directive does not limit the number of people present at a religious service. But people attending such services are urged to practice social distancing such as keeping six feet between each other and limiting group size to less than ten people.

Monroe County: Gov. DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-91, which places the entire state of Florida under the “Safer at Home” initiative. This order, which has been implemented in Monroe, Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties since Monday, March 30, states that all persons within the state of Florida shall limit the time spent outside their home to only essential activities.

This order still allows people to take care of pets and engage in outdoor recreational activities, as long as social distancing is observed. Senior citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition shall stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Any business capable of providing delivery, or curbside service is encouraged to do so.

Click here to learn what Monroe County means by “essential services:

PROTECTIVE MEASURES FOR “ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES”

The City of Key West issued a new directive for “essential businesses”: B

Beginning midnight, April 7, 2020, all essential businesses shall:

Limit capacity and monitor entrances and exits to reduce maximum occupancy load by 50 percent.

Businesses that have multiple entrances and exits shall establish a protocol of entrance and exit points only.

Provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers for use by customers and employees, subject to the availability of supplies.

Provide disinfecting wipes at points of entrance, cash registers, and other appropriate locations. As an alternative, essential businesses shall designate staff responsible for disinfecting cars, shopping baskets, point of sales terminals and other areas as frequently as possible.

Implement procedures to ensure that both employees and customers remain at least six feet apart at all times. This can be accomplished with marking floors and other visible systems.

Close all salad bars and other self-serve food station.

Refrain from distributing free samples or conducting tastings.

All employees and customers of any essential business where ten or more people congregate shall be required to wear a form of covering over their nose and mouth at all times while inside the business. Examples of such businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, food distribution points and hardware stores. These coverings may include face masks a homemade mask or other cloth covering such as a scarf or bandana. In addition, employers are strongly urged to implement policies for employees to use other protective equipment like gloves.

The requirements of the directive shall not apply to any outdoor activity, except for persons providing delivery services.

In addition, the directive orders any person who has been diagnosed, or is reasonably believed to have been infected with COVID-19 shall separate themselves from all individuals who are not infected to present the possible spread of the disease.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES

City of Key West: The City of Key West is requesting that any business with the City be conducted remotely.

For building permits:

Contact blg@cityofkeywest-fl.gov

Find the eTrakit instructions on the City’s website under the building department

Submit electronically at: http://etrakit.cityofkeywest-fl.gov/etrakit/

Walk through Wednesdays have been temporarily suspended.

Monroe County: Beginning Monday, March 23rd until further notice, Monroe County permitting and all in-office operations will be closed (for at least 14 days). The public may call or email the staff, so staff can continue to work on items that do not require in-office work. Contractor Licensing is continuing via email and phones. Code Compliance and Planning are continuing operating certain services via email and phones. All essential services, like solid waste, social services, animal control, and emergency management, will continue to operate. Please visit www.monroecounty-FL.gov to view department contact information.

NON-ESSENTIAL MEDICAL SERVICES

Statewide: As of March 20, by executive order of the Governor of Florida, all hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, office surgery centers, dental, orthodontic and endodontic offices, and other health care practitioners’ offices in the State of Florida are prohibited from providing any medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery which, if delayed, does not place a patient’s immediate health, safety, or wellbeing at risk, or will, if delayed, not contribute to the worsening of a serious or life-threatening medical condition. Accordingly, all health care practitioners licensed in the State of Florida, including dentists, shall immediately cease performing these elective services. Examples of procedures to delay may include, but are not limited to, some endoscopy, most cataract and lens surgeries, non-urgent spine and orthopedic procedures, and cosmetic procedures. Permissible procedures include, but may not be limited to, removal of a cancerous tumors, transplants, limb-threatening vascular surgeries, trauma-related procedures, and dental care related to the relief of pain and management of infection.