In memory of George Floyd, Eric Garner, our own Charles Eimers, and sadly to also honor the others whose names we do not know, we bring back this December 2014 video of local performer Nina Newton singing, “I Can’t Breathe.”
I Can’t Breathe
Waiting in the clouds
For my life to begin
For my heart and my fear
For my voice, for my scream
I can’t breathe
Waiting in cities
Where sit lost and sad
The remains of your age
And the ghosts of your fear
The echoes of their screams
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
My life in the lights
That shine in his eyes
Sweet taste of a kiss
My exile when you sleep
I can’t breathe
Broken fathers who’ve
Never returned
Shamed for their race
The color of their skin
Color of their skin
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
But from a fire
Burning in the street
I hear now clamors for justice
From a fire, hope for justice
And love, oh love
For the homeless man
They kill with their guns
For the lies they will weave
The hate in their eyes
I can’t breathe
For the secrets they whisper
In the darkest corners
For the old tricks they play
The betrayals they plot
Soldiers in the street
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
Whispers in the wind
Footsteps in the snow
I can hear the voices
Our songs for justice
I can’t breathe
Millions of us
Blacks whites together
Forget the colors
The color of your skin
Color of your skin
I can’t breathe
I can’t breathe
But from a fire
Burning in the street
I hear now clamors for justice
From a fire, hope for justice
And love, oh love
Waiting in the clouds
For my life to begin
For my heart and my fear
For my voice, for my scream
I can’t breathe
But from a fire
Burning in the street
I hear now clamors for justice
From a fire, hope for justice
And love, oh love
But from a fire
Burning in the street
I hear now clamors for justice
From a fire, hope for justice
And love, oh love
~~~~~~~~~~~~~
In Studio with Nina Newton, Naomi Newton, and Clementine Girard
lyrics by Arnaud Girard
