In memory of George Floyd, Eric Garner, our own Charles Eimers, and sadly to also honor the others whose names we do not know, we bring back this December 2014 video of local performer Nina Newton singing, “I Can’t Breathe.”

I Can’t Breathe

Waiting in the clouds

For my life to begin

For my heart and my fear

For my voice, for my scream

I can’t breathe

Waiting in cities

Where sit lost and sad

The remains of your age

And the ghosts of your fear

The echoes of their screams

I can’t breathe

I can’t breathe

My life in the lights

That shine in his eyes

Sweet taste of a kiss

My exile when you sleep

I can’t breathe

Broken fathers who’ve

Never returned

Shamed for their race

The color of their skin

Color of their skin

I can’t breathe

I can’t breathe

But from a fire

Burning in the street

I hear now clamors for justice

From a fire, hope for justice

And love, oh love

For the homeless man

They kill with their guns

For the lies they will weave

The hate in their eyes

I can’t breathe

For the secrets they whisper

In the darkest corners

For the old tricks they play

The betrayals they plot

Soldiers in the street

I can’t breathe

I can’t breathe

Whispers in the wind

Footsteps in the snow

I can hear the voices

Our songs for justice

I can’t breathe

Millions of us

Blacks whites together

Forget the colors

The color of your skin

Color of your skin

I can’t breathe

I can’t breathe

But from a fire

Burning in the street

I hear now clamors for justice

From a fire, hope for justice

And love, oh love

Waiting in the clouds

For my life to begin

For my heart and my fear

For my voice, for my scream

I can’t breathe

But from a fire

Burning in the street

I hear now clamors for justice

From a fire, hope for justice

And love, oh love

But from a fire

Burning in the street

I hear now clamors for justice

From a fire, hope for justice

And love, oh love

~~~~~~~~~~~~~

In Studio with Nina Newton, Naomi Newton, and Clementine Girard

lyrics by Arnaud Girard