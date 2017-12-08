Monroe County’s new debris removal contractor DRC Environmental Services began removing white goods (large appliances) on Nov. 30.

Crews currently are working to collect eligible construction and demolition hurricane debris, as well as vegetative hurricane debris in the following areas:

Lower Sugarloaf

Upper Sugarloaf in Indian Mounds Estate

Cudjoe Key on the north side of U.S. 1 in the Cudjoe Ocean Shores Subdivision

Cudjoe Key on the south side on Spanish Main Drive and roads off of it

Summerland Key on the ocean side near the airport to facilitate safety for Trauma Star and Summerland estates

Ramrod Key on the north side, including Ramrod Shores

Breezeswept Beach Estates on Ramrod Key

Little Torch Key on the Oceanside, including Coral Shores Estates, Torch Key Estates and Mate’s Beach.

Big Pine Key’s Palm Villa Estates neighborhood and the Sands Subdivision that includes the Avenues.

Tropical Key Colony and Pine Channel Estates subdivisions on Big Pine Key

Long Beach Road on Big Pine Key

Trucks also are hauling debris from temporary debris management sites in this area to final destinations on the mainland. At the temporary sites, the debris is ground to make it smaller and require less trucks to transport it out of the Keys.

On Tuesday, 238 truckloads of debris, nearly 15,000 cubic yards, was collected in this area and taken to the two temporary debris management sites in this area. A big challenge has been the lack of land available for temporary debris management sites throughout the Keys.

At the same time, County public works crews are working on Big Pine Key along private roads in the Pine Key Acres and Doctors Arm subdivisions to move debris to the closest public right of way for collection by DRC crews. It is not necessary to call the County or sign a right of entry form in order for the crews to come down your private road.

FDOT CONTRACTOR TO RESUME COLLECTING DEBRIS ALONG U.S. 1 IN ALL OF THE KEYS

FDOT’s hurricane debris contractor is expecting to begin a final pass along U.S. 1 this week for FEMA-eligible debris already on the right of way. This does not include mobile homes, cars, boats and other ineligible debris.

It is now illegal to dump hurricane debris anywhere along U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys.

Illegal dumping is a felony. Law enforcement will actively enforce any illegal hurricane debris dumping along U.S. 1.

DUCK KEY, CONCH KEY and LAYTON

The final pass in these areas along County and municipal roads will begin as soon as an agreement is completed with FDOT for a temporary debris site on its right of way. The agreement is expected to be completed within days and work will start as soon as its completed.

Monroe County employees have been going through these areas collecting household hazardous waste.

KEY LARGO, TAVERNIER – AND FROM STOCK ISLAND TO MILE MARKER 15

A reminder: Monroe County’s contractors have completed hurricane debris removal on all County roads in Key Largo and Tavernier, and from Stock Island to Baypoint at MM 15. The final pass in this area began on Oct. 29 and County workers ensured that each County road was completed since that date. The public was notified that the deadline to put debris on County roads in this area was Oct. 28.

Residents who live in these areas now need to take any additional hurricane debris to a County transfer station.

TRANSFER STATIONS

County residents can still bring hurricane debris to any of the County’s three transfer stations for free disposal.

Hours: 8 am. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Cudjoe Key Transfer Station: Mile Marker 21.5 on the Overseas Highway at Blimp Road, 305-745-2513

Long Key Transfer Station: Mile Marker 68 on the Overseas Highway, 305-664-2263

Key Largo Transfer Station: 11100 County Road 905, 305-367-4236