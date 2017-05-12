by Thomas L. Knapp…….
Like most monopolies, the US Postal Service isn’t interested in changing its business model. An enterprise hemorrhaging cash in a free market would cut prices, improve service, look for new revenue streams, or simply close its doors. The USPS solution, as usual, is to raise prices and hope for the best.
Alternative proposal: Let’s put it out of its misery.
The Service posted losses of $562 million in the first quarter of 2017, the Associated Press reports. This year will likely bring the Service’s sixth straight annual operating loss. While its package delivery revenues have grown, the areas in which it enjoys a monopoly — “first class” (letter) mail and “marketing” (junk mail) — are in decline thanks to the ascendance of email and other Internet technologies.
That decline is terminal. The age of hand-delivered paper mail on the scale required to sustain the Postal Service model is coming to an end, and the market is already well-situated (via the likes of Federal Express and United Parcel Service) to handle ever diminishing future levels of emergency and vanity traffic of that kind.
In truth, we’ve known for nearly 175 years that the Service’s government-granted monopoly is all that keeps it afloat. Its prices don’t reflect the market value of its services. In 1844, anarchist Lysander Spooner founded the American Letter Mail Company and turned a profit selling stamps for 6.25 cents each or 20 for a dollar versus the Post Office’s price of 12 cents, delivering mail up and down the eastern seaboard until the federal government shut it down.
In the past, one excuse for a government monopoly on mail was to protect “universal service.” Spooner could make money serving Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York, but the government’s postal monopoly used those “easy” routes to subsidize letter delivery to, for example, rural Kentucky and distant San Francisco, where private competitors would have had to charge prohibitively high rates.
Today, however, nearly all US households have telephones (cell or land line). According to the Pew Research Center, 84% of American adults use the Internet, and most of the rest COULD use it. Even with no home connection, they could visit the library or any of numerous free wi-fi locations, just as citizens of rural communities once visited the Post Office to pick up mail in the absence of home delivery.
If the Postal Service shut its doors today, taxpayers would still be on the hook for generous retirement and retiree health care commitments to its current and former employees. That’s no reason to keep throwing good money after bad forever.
Neither is our natural nostalgia for the big blue corner mailboxes and the friendly neighborhood mail carrier.
Let’s say goodbye to what’s clearly become a relic of a bygone age.
and i suppose that the 2006 postal accountability and enhancement act had nothing to do with the “market” situation. you know, that little edict by congress where the post office had to pre-fund the health benefits of future retirees 50 years in advance. or forbidding rate increases beyond the consumer price index. or forbidding them from eliminating saturday delivery at a cost saving of 2 billion per year. or forbidding them to close thousands of rural offices, or saving 4.5 billion per year by eliminating doorstep service and going curbside. no, no, nothing as trivial as all that.
there are no market forces Mr. Knapp; everything is manipulated and controlled, as is this drive to eliminate yet another public service and, and then let the “private sector” take over and do better. when has that ever worked out?
As well, the federal government is losing millions by giving huge subsidies to postal employees for their health insurange. The monthly cost to a regular federal employee for Blue Cross/Blue Shield Standard coverage is $550.84; postal employees pay only $226.16. And it took me two years and the help of Senator Nelson to get my mail delivered dry where I now live!
Will admit we seldom send any mail. Fact is most all of our bills are paid online. So yes likely they are facing rough times. They do now deliver some amazon packages to make up for the loss. Even junk mail is getting lower because many like me just toss it in the garbage without even reading it. But yes we do still need a postal system.
I call Keys Aqueduct and Keys electric and pay over the phone. No more stamps needed for those two bills.
Remember the Photo Mats of the 60’s- 70’s ?? Technologies will phase out obsolete businesses private and government.Stop trying to beat a dead horse.
I don’t get milk delivered anymore but still have it in the fridge.
Time to end saturday delivery and eventually letters. Let private mailrooms pick up the slack. The postal unions went nuts when private stores opened US mail centers. I think it was Staples of Office Max. They demonstrated that they could do a better job than the US unionized postal worker.
Time to cut our losses , pay the legacy cost and let the free market place reigh !!
I don’t think office supply stores had anything to do with it. It was Mailboxes, etc, and various quick print chains. The national franchise for Mailboxes, etc. was purchased by UPS and now are called UPS Stores. The advantage of a private mailbox is that you get a street address and they accept deliveries from UPS, FedEx, DHL as well as the post office. Anything needing a signature is signed for by the store, which is a big convenience.
The system is needed for some needs such as legal papers. Problem is it runs at a loss that tax payers pay for. In short the government does not know how to run anything when money is involved. Not sure what the fix is short of raising the cost of a stamp to $5 and then only legal papers will be mailed. Our mail box is always full of junk and maybe 1 important item a week. Sadly I think that mail box must stay in place.
Can’t say that I have dealt with a lot of legal papers in my life, but aside from the ones delivered by process servers, it seems to me that there’s no reason e.g. FedEx couldn’t duplicate certified/registered mail services. They’re already set up to do things like require signature on delivery and so forth.
Market forces have nothing to do with it, as other writers have pointed out.
Private companies have already bled off a lot of the package delivery business from the USPS. The USPS is only protected on first class mail.
Although many people do not send or get much mail, the USPS is still critical for business. USPS delivers more internet orders than anyone. My business ships small stuff and the USPS is the best way of doing it and I ship products every week day that I sell online.
Actually, the opposite is true: USPS is carrying more packages than ever and doing so profitably. It’s “first class” and “marketing” mail that they’re losing money on.
BUT: The “first class” and “marketing” mail is the EXCUSE for their package services, which serve as “last mile” subsidies for e.g. UPS and FedEx.
I live in a rural area. About half the time I order something that is shipped by UPS or FedEx, it actually ends up being handed off to USPS for final delivery, so that UPS doesn’t have to spend money on big brown trucks running around in the sticks.
The reason that UPS can hand a package to USPS is that USPS is already coming past my house every day, and the reason USPS is already coming past my house every day is to deliver the stuff they’re LOSING money on.
At this point, USPS is $2 billion per year in taxpayer funded corporate welfare for the package delivery industry.