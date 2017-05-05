The Key West Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit has arrested a suspected drug dealer who was operating on the 1000 block of Emma Street. Due to numerous complaints in the area, the detectives, with the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff Office, conducted an undercover operation in the area.

The undercover officer made contact with a subject identified as Samuel Farley on the 1000 block of Emma St. near Truman Ave. and purchased crack cocaine from Farley. As the undercover officer walked away, detectives who were nearby watching the transaction approached Farley to place him under arrest. Upon seeing the police, Farley fled on foot. After a brief foot chase though the Fort Village Apartment complex, Farley was apprehended. During the chase Farley threw a plastic bag containing cocaine residue and some of the money used to purchase the crack cocaine, which was recovered by detectives.

Farley was arrested and charged with sale of cocaine within 1000 feet of a park, resisting arrest without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Note: Information in the above crime report has been provided by local law enforcement. Please remember that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.