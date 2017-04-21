At about 8:30 Wednesday morning, Key West Police responded to an anonymous tip that someone was selling spice – an illegal synthetic cannabinoid –at Bayview Park. The tipster provided a detailed description of the subject and named him by name.

The officers made contact with Carmen Ricky Albreico, 63, near the basketball courts. A subsequent search showed that Albreico had 58 bags of a reddish purple leafy substance that field tested positive for spice. Albreico had the drugs hidden in three socks stuffed into the pockets of his cargo shorts.

The 58 bags contained 109 grams of spice. Albreico, who lives on the streets of Key West, was booked into the Monroe County Detention Center, charged with possession with the intent to distribute a synthetic narcotic and possession of paraphernalia.

Note: Information in this crime report was provided by local law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.