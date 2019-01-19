Police Department to Sponsor Recruits

The Key West Police Department is looking for motivated candidates who want to become police officers. The police department is looking to sponsor several academy recruits in the upcoming session of the Law Enforcement Academy at the Florida Keys Community College Institute of Criminal Justice.

These sponsorships are a rare opportunity to be hired by the Key West Police Department and earn a salary while working toward becoming a sworn officer. In addition, these academy recruits will not have to worry about tuition, uniforms, fees, books or supplies; they are all paid for as part of the sponsorship.

Candidates who are selected as an academy recruit will be paid while attending the academy full time. Upon successful completion and passing the state exam, the academy recruit will then become a certified police officer, with a starting salary of $54,893 per year. Benefits include paid health and dental insurance, paid vacations, a take-home car program and a retirement plan.

Applicants should be at least 21 years old and must have a high school education or the equivalent. They must be of good moral character and must not be convicted of a felony or a domestic violence related offense. They must possess a valid Florida’s driver’s license, have a responsible driving record, must not have been convicted of a misdemeanor involving perjury or false statement, and cannot be dishonorably discharged from any of the Armed Forces of the United States. Candidates must be able to pass a Florida Department of Law Enforcement record check, medical examination, drug screening, background investigation, psychological test, voice stress test, table of adult basic education test, physical agility test, and the criminal justice basic abilities test. The Key West Police Department is an equal opportunity employer and will consider applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, handicap, marital status, religion or any other legally protected category.

The Academy is slated to begin in May of 2019 but the selection and testing process begins immediately. If you are interested, make contact and begin the process today!

For more information, contact Recruiting Officer Danyle Gray at 305-809-1087 or dgray@cityofkeywest-fl.gov. Applications can be found on the City of Key West’s website www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov or can be picked up at City of Key West Human Resources located at City Hall, 1300 White Street. Applications can also be obtained from Officer Gray at the Key West Police Department, 1604 North Roosevelt Blvd.