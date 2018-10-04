Parent & Me Fort Adventures For Children Happens Every Tuesday and Thursday through May  

Children examine flowers, a word that starts with the letter “f,” held by educator Linda Stolze. Key West Art & Historical Society Parent & Me Fort Adventures take place at Fort East Martello every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00AM to 11:30AM through May and include exploration of letters, including their shapes, sounds and relationships to words and objects.

Key West Art & Historical Society’s popular Parent & Me Fort Adventures education program for children 0-5 and their parents take place from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at Fort East Martello, 3501 South Roosevelt Boulevard, on Tuesdays and Thursdays through May.

Led by educator Linda Stolze, the program celebrates hands-on, inquiry-based learning while inviting children and parents to explore the Fort and its artifacts, dioramas, and immersive exhibits. Each class focuses on a specific theme that includes art, science, math, building, and a playful group circle that promotes creativity, sensory exploration, and problem solving.  Children can also enjoy the Imagination Playground, water play, and story time in the spectacular setting of the Martello tower.

Cost is $5 per family. For more information visit kwahs.org/education/parentandmefortadventures or call Adele Williams at 305.295.6616 extension 115.

