Osprey Shot Off Mast of US Coast Guard Cutter Ingham

Aug 222018
 

The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating a report of an osprey that was shot while it was perched on the mast of of the US Coast Guard Cutter Ingham Maritime Museum.

On Tuesday, FWC Officer Johnathan Hettel responded to a call of an osprey being shot with a “pellet gun” at Truman Annex in Key West. The witness said five shots were fired from a staff member of the US Coast Guard Cutter Ingham Maritime Museum, and that the bird was struck, spiraled to the ground and landed on the pier.

In Monroe County, the osprey is protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act and as a State Species of Special Concern.

Officers said they made contact with the subject, Josiah Fetzer, 22, who admitted to shooting at the bird in an attempt to get it off the ship’s mast. Fetzer had been helping with maintenance at the museum for three months. The osprey was taken to the Marathon Veterinary Hospital for surgery by the Key West Wildlife Center.

Bill Verge, director of the USCGC Ingham Museum, said that the bird was a frequent visitor to other parts of the vessel. He stated that Fetzer tried to scare it off the mast with a BB gun but was not instructed to do so.

Fetzer was issued a second degree misdemeanor citation.

UPDATE: The bird’s wound was treated and its wing was surgically repaired. It is continuing to heal at the Marathon Veterinary Hospital and is expected to have additional x-rays in two weeks.

 

Osprey photo by: Tony Alter flickr.com/photos/78428166@N00/27169532114

Note: Information in the crime report is provided by area law enforcement. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

 

 

Amber Nolan
Amber Nolan is a restless travel writer who calls Key West home. Her work has appeared on USA Today, About.com, Cruise Critic, Frommers, and several other travel publications. Amber’s most unusual project involved hitchhiking on small airplanes to 49 states, during which time she spent two years on the road, or rather, “on the skyways.” She is currently working on a book that documents the unusual journey and provides insight into the aviation community. Before getting into travel writing, Amber worked for an activist, investigative newspaper in London, so joining forces with the Blue Paper allows her to go back to her muckraking roots. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism.
 August 22, 2018  Posted by at 12:03 pm Amber Nolan, Environment  Add comments

