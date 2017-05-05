Florida Keys Mosquito Control District [FKMCD] received additional funding this week from the Florida Department of Health to assist in Aedes aegypti control efforts.

“Initially the District was not included in the Zika funding,” stated Andrea Leal, FKMCD Executive Director. “However, based on Zika risk factors in Monroe County, we have now received funding to be proactive with aegypti control as we approach mosquito season.”

The Florida Department of Health will reimburse FKMCD up to $145,724 for Aedes aegypti control measures through June of 2017. Reimbursable items are limited to operational costs and will include aerial liquid larvicide product, personnel costs, equipment purchases, and the purchase of traps used for surveillance.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which are difficult and costly to control, can carry many diseases such as Zika, dengue and chikungunya.

