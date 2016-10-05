Monroe County School District announces closing of some Florida Keys schools.

Based on the latest weather briefing from the National Weather Service for Hurricane Matthew, due to the forecasted Tropical Storm force winds in the middle and upper keys the following schools will be closed on Thursday, October 6th. Staff at these schools will not be required to report. All schools will reopen on Friday October 7th unless there are significant changes in the weather conditions as forecast.

Key Largo School

Coral Shores High School

Plantation Key School

Ocean Studies Charter School

Treasure Village Montessori School

Marathon Middle/High School

Stanley Switlik Elementary School

Big Pine Academy

All other Monroe County Schools will be open.