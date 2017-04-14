Monroe County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a serious house fire at 424 County Road on Stock Island on Wednesday at 10:19 a.m. The house was occupied by three people at the time of the fire and all were able to get out on their own. Two persons were uninjured and one person was transported to the Lower Keys Medical Center for evaluation.

Firefighters from the Stock Island, Big Coppitt and Sugarloaf stations responded within 4 minutes of the call. Engine 9 of Big Coppitt supplied Engine 8 from Stock Island with the water supply. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to other houses.