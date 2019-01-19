Man Attacked, Robbed and Left Severely Injured, Stock Island

A man was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami Friday night after he was found seriously injured on U.S. 1 on Stock Island.

Deputy Kathleen Donavon responded to the southbound 5600 block of the Overseas Highway at 9:47 p.m. regarding a man lying in the road. Motorists saw the man, stopped and called 911.

The man was found in a small pool of blood, partially in the roadway with a bicycle entangled at his feet. He was bleeding from the head and neck. He had multiple, deep cuts to his head and neck as well as his right arm. He also had a piece of what appeared to be a mangrove or tree branch stuck in his neck. The man was airlifted to Miami where he was listed in stable condition on Saturday.

The man — whose name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin — told Deputy Donavon that he was beaten and robbed of $300 by a man known to him, though he could not remember the attacker’s name. The man said his attacker was a white male. The man said it was dark and he could not make out the color of the attacker’s clothes. The man stated he was cut with a razor.

Detectives also responded, but they had yet to talk to the man Saturday given he was airlifted by Trauma Star shortly after he was found. Detectives are in contact with a social worker at the hospital as of Saturday morning and hope to speak to the man by Sunday. More information may be gleaned at that time.

Detectives believe alcohol may have been a factor in the incident as the man appeared to be intoxicated. Detectives are unsure if the branch or piece of wood stuck in the man’s neck was due to an attack or if the man suffered the injury due to a fall.

There was a small clearing in the mangroves near where the man was found. That area is across from the CVS Pharmacy and near the Key West Golf Club. It appeared someone had been living there. A small pool of blood was found. A wallet with a Florida ID bearing the man’s name was found. The man previously told Deputy Donavon his wallet had been stolen. Personal items such as clothing and a backpack were also found. There did not appear to be a struggle at the campsite.

Detectives canvassed the area further in search of a weapon, but found none.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Sheriff’s Office Detectives at 305-292-7060. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-471-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and if a tip leads to an arrest in the case, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips may also be submitted online at www.floridakeyscrimestoppers.com or via a text message using the smartphone app called P3 Phone. Tips can also be submitted via social media such as Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the @CrimeStoppers305 hashtag.