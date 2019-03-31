INVESTIGATION: Stock Island: Scams Overrun County Report

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma the private equity firm, Lubert-Adler partnered with Miami based Integra Solutions and purchased three trailer parks behind Murray Marine on Stock Island. The goal is to redevelop them, with increased density, as Wreckers Cay Apartments. Florida law however prohibits local governments from approving land use changes for trailer parks unless the government determines that there is sufficient alternative housing in the area suitable to the needs of the mobile home owners who reside in the parks. For over 8 months the County delayed ordering a relocation analysis while developers pressured the residents to leave. Many did. The relocation study was finally filed with the County on March 14th. It concludes that the trailer park residents will easily find 3 bedroom homes [in Key West] to rent for around $800/month and trailers and condos to purchase for under $200,000. A Blue Paper investigation found that the County’s relocation study is marred by scams.

