INVESTIGATION: Stock Island: Scams Overrun County Report

EDITOR’S NOTE: In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma the private equity firm, Lubert-Adler partnered with Miami based Integra Solutions and purchased three trailer parks behind Murray Marine on Stock Island. The goal is to redevelop them, with increased density, as Wreckers Cay Apartments. Florida law however prohibits local governments from approving land use changes for trailer parks unless the government determines that there is sufficient alternative housing in the area suitable to the needs of the mobile home owners who reside in the parks.  For over 8 months the County delayed ordering a relocation analysis while developers pressured the residents to leave. Many did. The relocation study was finally filed with the County on March 14th. It concludes that the trailer park residents will easily find 3 bedroom homes [in Key West] to rent for around $800/month and trailers and condos to purchase for under $200,000. A Blue Paper investigation found that the County’s relocation study is marred by scams.

Arnaud and Naja Girard
Arnaud and Naja Girard, publishers and editors of the new, digital, Key West the Newspaper (The Blue Paper) previously reported for the former Key West The Newspaper, Key West’s longest running independent weekly, published by Dennis Reeves Cooper, Ph.D., from January 1994 until November 2012. The Girards are perhaps best known for their discovery of and extensive research surrounding the US Navy’s 1951 claim of ownership of Wisteria Island but are also responsible for top investigative stories including breaking news coverage of the highly controversial in-custody-death of Charles Eimers on Thanksgiving Day 2013, the catastrophic police tasing of Matthew Shawn Murphy, and the property tax scandal involving Balfour Beatty to name a few. Arnaud and Naja have lived in Key West since 1986.
 March 31, 2019  Posted by Naja and Arnaud Girard

  1. zobop says:
    April 5, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    Ethics? Anyone?

