The first Cemetery Stroll to be offered at the Historic Key West Cemetery this season will take place on January 27, 2018. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to gravesites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased in brief monologues. The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 Reservations are necessary, and can be made by calling 305-304-1453.

Among the gravesites to be visited are those of the Los Martires de Cuba, the Figueredo plot, the Benjamin Albury family restoration, the Otto plot, and Piedad Ayala.

The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the fascinating people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is recommended. Participants should enter the cemetery by the Frances Street gate and go to the registration table on 2nd Ave.

Additional strolls will take place on February 24 and March 24.

The Cemetery Strolls are sponsored by the City of Key West and the Historic Florida Keys Foundation.