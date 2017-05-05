

On April 21 Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe (FIRM) filed a motion with the First District Court of Appeal to stay windstorm insurance rate increases for Monroe County pending appellate review of the increases.

“This motion states that since FIRM filed a timely Petition seeking a formal administrative proceeding on January 31, 2017, that petition renders the OIR’s approval of the February 1, 2017 Citizens Property Insurance rate increase to be non-final,” explained FIRM President Mel Montagne. It is FIRM’s position that rate increases without final approval cannot be implemented and therefore should be stayed by the Appellate Court.

FIRM is a grassroots organization formed in 2006 to fight for fair property insurance rates for property owners and residents of Monroe County, Florida (Florida Keys). Through advocacy and community outreach, FIRM contributes to housing affordability and helps residents remain and prosper in our community. Please consider supporting FIRM through membership and contributions.

Contact: Mel Montagne, President, Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe, Inc.

422 Fleming Street, Room 5

Key West, FL 33040

305-294-3476

firmkeys@gmail.com

www.firmkeys.org