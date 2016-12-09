by Alex Symington…….

I, like millions of other good people in this dubious democracy, woke up November 9 to the news that Donald Trump had garnered more Electoral College votes than Hillary Clinton. There still is the issue that HRC had a surplus of popular votes greater than Obama had to defeat Mitt Romney, but never mind that annoying fact. The rapturous joy of Trump supporters was equaled only by the incredulity of the DNC and members of the Democratic Party. The tsunami of conflicting negative and positive emotions has yet to crest. Those angry, deluded white voters are wallowing in a rare schadenfreude stupor and the DNC is left scratching their collective head. I hate to say it, but it must be said…The DNC blew it! Big time. Their protection of the neoliberal status quo was more important than the country’s well being and they rejected a true populist, only to allow a phony one to win. I’ve been counseled by some of my left leaning friends to move on (pardon the pun) and forget the past and focus on the future. Well, I’m sorry, but I need to speak of this colossal cock-up before even beginning to move on.

DNC, your hubris bordered on the comical, but for the tragic result. You failed to read the pulse of a nation hungry for true populist representation. In your blind ambition and focus on Hillary Clinton becoming “the first female POTUS” you ignored Bernie Sanders both passively and actively. Leaked e-mails from the DNC hierarchy show a clear attitude of hostility towards Sanders and discuss various ways of discrediting him. Your myopic obsession with Clinton, a dictionary definition of a Washington Insider, sealed all our fates. Like it or not, deserved or not, HRC was/is literally hated by a large portion of the voting citizenry and brought mountains of baggage along with her nomination. So, thank you, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz. You will forever be remembered as the Bill Buckner of the 2016 presidential election.

But wait, there’s more! The DNC was not the only culprit in this national disaster. Kudos and thank yous must be awarded to our fake fourth estate. Their blatant black out of Bernie was complete from his announcement in April 2015 and for the next eight or nine months he was systematically ignored and when peripherally acknowledged, treated like a political anomaly that would just fizzle out and go away. Even with the mounting evidence to the contrary, even with record numbers at his rallies, (Hillary’s rallies were anemic in comparison) the press continued giving Hillary the lion’s share of coverage of Democratic candidates. In the meantime Donald Trump was media’s golden boy, cash cow and star of the show, racking up billions (with a b) of free coverage. All the major “news” corporations became Trump Media 24/7; the better to sell erectile dysfunction drugs, anti-depressants and beer. Thanks bunches.

Of course, props must be accorded the Orange Comb-Over Elect himself. He started his campaign at Trump Tower June 16, 2015 announcing his intention to run for POTUS. With Neil Young’s “Rockin’ in the Free World” blasting, he theatrically descended on an escalator to a crowd seeded with paid “supporters” in a practice called “Astroturfing”; paying people to beef up the numbers at a pol’s speech or rally to give the impression of “Grass Roots” enthusiasm. It was quite a show put on by quite a showman and that was only the beginning.

So, thank you to the DNC and all those that made a Trump presidency a reality. Our battered Republic is now nothing but an unpredictable and embarrassing Reality TV show and that’s the good stuff. “As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.” — H. L. Mencken

I must tip my hat. DT has masterfully pulled off the con of the century.

~~~~~~~~~~

More from other sources:

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/wikileaks-dnc-bernie-sanders_us_579381fbe4b02d5d5ed1d157

http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/07/23/487179496/leaked-democratic-party-emails-show-members-tried-to-undercut-sanders

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bill_Buckner

http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/presidential-races/257154-webb-cnn-rigged-dem-debate-for-clinton-sanders

http://thehill.com/blogs/ballot-box/dem-primaries/263037-sanders-campaign-slams-blackout-by-corporate-media

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/donald-trump-campaign-offered-actors-803161

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/H._L._Mencken