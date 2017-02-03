Sheriff’s deputies and detectives are still taking reports today of multiple vehicle burglaries which took place overnight in Marathon.

As is the usual case, all the vehicles targeted were unlocked, including one vehicle parked on Morton Street on Grassy Key with a Glock 9mm handgun inside which was stolen.

“We continue to remind people that these types of crimes are easily preventable”, said Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “It is simple: just lock your car doors. In most cases, that is all it takes.”

Detectives and deputies say they have taken more than ten vehicle burglary reports so far, with burglaries taking place all over the city of Marathon, including on 95th Street, Tingler Avenue, Sombrero Beach Boulevard and Morton Street, on Grassy Key. The suspects got away with sunglasses, cash, and electronics. The exact number of burglaries and their locations are still being tallied. More details will be released when they are available.

There was some surveillance video captured of the burglars. If anyone hears anything about these crimes or recognizes the suspects in the video, call the Sheriff’s Office immediately. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crimestoppers tip leads to an arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crimestoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.