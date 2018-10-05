Crash Between Coca Cola Truck & SUV on Cudjoe Key

Monroe County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle accident between a Coca-Cola distributing truck and an SUV at 20950 Overseas Highway on Cudjoe Key at 6:50 a.m. Friday. Fire Rescue crews extricated the driver of the SUV from the vehicle in the mangroves and transported the driver to the Lower Keys Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Southbound traffic was slightly delayed. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Please note: the first report of the crash that came in was that it occurred on Summerland Key. It has been updated to Cudjoe Key.