Coast Guard Pulls Man From Water in Boot Key Harbor

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 3:20 a.m. Thursday that a man was yelling for help in Boot Key Harbor.

Sgt. James Hager and Deputies Jennifer Schmitt and Edward Swogger responded to 20th Street and the surrounding area to search.

The man was found and taken to Burdines Waterfront, 1015 15th St., to waiting Marathon Fire Rescue paramedics.

It was unclear Thursday morning how the man ended up in the water or how long he had been in the water. He was not seriously hurt.

His name and age was not immediately available.