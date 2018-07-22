Child Struck by Boat Prop

Jul 222018
 

 

An 11-year-old boy from Lutz, Florida, visiting the Florida Keys with his family, fell from a private, 20-foot bay boat in the Lower Keys and was struck by the boat prop Saturday evening.

The boy was airlifted via Trauma Star to Ryder Trauma Center about 7:40 p.m. following the incident off/near Boca Chica Key.

“The boy suffered six to seven cuts to his back,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt. His condition was not immediately clear Sunday morning.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Facebook Comments

Blue Paper Editor
Naja Girard
 July 22, 2018  Posted by at 11:26 am News  Add comments

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this. See our Privacy Policy here: http://thebluepaper.com/privacy-policy/

Close