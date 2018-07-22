An 11-year-old boy from Lutz, Florida, visiting the Florida Keys with his family, fell from a private, 20-foot bay boat in the Lower Keys and was struck by the boat prop Saturday evening.

The boy was airlifted via Trauma Star to Ryder Trauma Center about 7:40 p.m. following the incident off/near Boca Chica Key.

“The boy suffered six to seven cuts to his back,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt. His condition was not immediately clear Sunday morning.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.