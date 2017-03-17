This week the Blue Paper received a copy of KWPD’s investigation of the controversial arrest of a homeless man in front of the Key Plaza Publix grocery store on February 4th.

The review by the Professional Standards Division resulted in a reprimand of Michael Chaustit, one of the officers involved.

At the time, a legitimate story about use of force turned into an intense argument between Trump supporters and liberals on our Facebook page with the ‘blind yelling at the deaf’, about what the police should do or not do while policing the homeless.

This week we publish KWPD’s report in its entirety, hoping it will help recenter this subject away from national politics back to the wise management of our lives on the island.

Download (PDF, 2.64MB)