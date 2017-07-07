Academics vs. Sports at Keys High Schools

Jul 072017
 

by Larry Murray…….

Dear Editor,

If you are interested in obtaining insight to the mindset of the typical Keys high school student, I urge you to read the “Prep Sports: Class of 2018 Senior Spotlight”.  This is a daily feature on the sports page of the Key West Citizen. The Citizen has published this feature for a number of years and I find the comments very insightful.

I urge you to pay particular attention to the responses to two questions: “Regarding the sports you play and academics, what’s more important in your life?” and “What goals do you have next year, academically and/or athletically?”. The responses to those questions are, I think, very enlightening and informative. They tell you a lot about student attitudes, what they think and believe, especially with regard to the importance or lack thereof of academics.

I will not say any more about the content of the answers, leaving it to you to be the judge.

 

Dr. Larry Murray
A former 60's hippie with a strong belief in capitalism, Dr. Murray obtained his Ph.D. in American History in 1970 and went on to, in his own words, ‘publish and perish,’ teaching at colleges and universities while publishing in professional journals.

Now Dr. Murray is a tireless community activist, focusing primarily on the administration of the public schools in Monroe County. Hands down, Larry has made more public records requests to the school district than anyone else – ever - something he describes as “the equivalent of pulling teeth” or, as some have put it, "herding cats".

Pushing for the best schools possible, he pokes and prods, urging the School District, as often as not, to simply follow its own rules and regulations, not do something unique and different.

 July 7, 2017