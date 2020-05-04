Not since the Great Depression has food insecurity been so acute in the Florida Keys, and the SOS Foundation, founded in 2006 to support the wellbeing of low-income Monroe County citizens, has become a vital lifeline to many thousands of locals, many of whom have found themselves suddenly out of work and unable to access unemployment benefits due to Florida’s overwhelmed system.

To offer some perspective of the scale of COVID-19 driven need, last year, SOS distributed approximately 100 tons of food. Just last week alone, the organization distributed 45 tons of food to more than 2,400 households via four distribution sites in the Florida Keys, in Key Largo, Islamorada, Stock Island, and Key West.

“The amount of food we are distributing and the numbers of people we are serving have suddenly quadrupled,” said SOS Foundation Executive Director Tom Callahan. “Next week, if the current trend continues, the need will be even greater than this week, so we are asking those in the community who are able to make a monetary donation to help us continue this monumental effort.”

To make a donation and to learn more about The SOS Foundation, which serves the community at no cost, without regard to race, creed, or religion, visit www.sosmission.org. For more information contact Tom Callahan at 410-703-8212 or at Tom@sosmission.org.