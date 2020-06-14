by Naja Girard

The governor of the state of New York just initiated an interesting program: over the next nine months he invites every community in his state to “put pen to paper” and propose what kind of police force they want. “It’s not that government gives us their vision of what the police should look like because we have government’s vision of what the police should look like: It’s called the current police.” He wants to hear what ideas the people have to propose. Now that is a great idea. Why couldn’t the Keys and Key West do the same?

In recent years the Blue Paper has accumulated a good amount of information about policing in the Keys. Not just about policing black people but also about poor people, homeless people, people living on boats, immigrants, as well as local big wigs and bubbas.

This is not about politics or police bashing. The crime rate in the Keys is going down which certainly shows that police are doing their job efficiently. This is about opening up a debate about what justice looks like for those who might not be enjoying that “equal protection of the law.” We should not believe our “one human family” is perfect without first taking a hard look at the facts.

Over the next few months, the Blue Paper will focus on those stories that shed light on the dark corners. Some of the stories are previous reporting which have relevance today like the video below. Some are current affairs.