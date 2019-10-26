Key West: FWC CAPTAIN SHOOTS LIVEABOARD ON HIS HOUSEBOAT

HELP KEEP LOCAL INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM ALIVE…

TO MAKE A MONTHLY OR A ONE-TIME VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTION

CONTRIBUTE:Become a “Patron” by signing up to give monthly support on Patreon by clicking on the orange button below:

OR

Use PAYPAL or your Credit Card

to give either monthly

or

a one-time donation

by clicking on the button below:

[You will be sending money to Blue Pimpernel LLC [dba Key West The Newspaper]

NOTE: CONTRIBUTIONS ARE NOT TAX-DEDUCTABLE

or if you have a PAYPAL account you can always use this link to send any amount you choose:

https://www.paypal.me/thebluepaper

or send check or money order made out to:

Key West The Newspaper

1214 Newton Street

Key West, FL 33040