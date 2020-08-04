JUDGE DECLARES WISTERIA ISLAND BELONGS TO UNITED STATES, NOT THE BERNSTEINS

*** BREAKING NEWS***

Well, it’s been a longtime coming. But here it is. Federal Judge Jose Martinez granted the United State’s Motion for Summary Judgment and cleared the title to Wisteria Island in favor of the government.

CLICK HERE to read the Order for yourself.

This is a developing story…

