The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County (DOH-Monroe) has received laboratory confirmation of eight additional cases of Dengue fever. All indications are that these infections were locally acquired. These individuals have received medical treatment and are expected to make a full recovery. DOH-Monroe and Florida Keys Mosquito Control District are working closely to continue surveillance and prevention efforts. Florida Keys Mosquito Control District is assisting with these investigations and has intensified its mosquito control activities in the Key Largo (Upper Keys Area). This is the tenth confirmed case of Dengue this year in Monroe County. DOH-Monroe and the Division of Disease Control and Health Protection are currently conducting epidemiological studies to determine the origin and extent of these infections. Dengue can present as a severe flu-like illness with severe muscle aches and pain, fever and sometimes a rash. Usually, there are no respiratory symptoms. Symptoms of Dengue will appear within 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Dengue fever is not contagious but is transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito. The emergence of these Dengue cases reinforces the importance for the public to prevent insect bites and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure. These measures include intact windows and screens and the use of air conditioning, keeping the area around your residence free from containers that collect water, wearing protective clothing and the appropriate use of insect repellents. For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov/dengue or www.keysmosquito.org. If you are experiencing any symptoms or have additional questions, please call DOH-Monroe at 305-293-7500 and choose option 3.