On April 7th County Commissioner Heather Carruthers held another Facebook Live Q&A session about the current Cornonavirus shutdown. The Mayor addressed important questions about increased screening of incoming passengers at Florida Keys airports, tougher measures for businesses that are still operating as essential, Covid-19 testing, and much more… We are publishing her video for those of you who don’t use Facebook or haven’t been to the Mayor’s Facebook page to see it.
