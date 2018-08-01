Woman Tries to Run Over Ex and New Girlfriend With SUV

A Stock Island woman was arrested Tuesday, July 31, after she reportedly tried to hit two people with a sport utility vehicle.

Brittany Danielle Delgado, 32, allegedly attacked her ex’s new girlfriend. Deputy Donavon responded to the scene where Delgado was outside screaming.

Delgado and her former boyfriend have a child together. Her former boyfriend also has two children with his new girlfriend.

According reports, the new girlfriend and the ex boyfriend claimed that Delgado attacked the woman, punching her and pulling her hair. When she fled on foot, Delgado got into an SUV and tried (unsuccessfully) to run them both over.

Police say that the fight ended when the woman and ran inside the residence and locked herself in a bathroom with her own child in her arms, and Delgado attempted to open the bathroom door with a knife.

While in the patrol car, it appeared that Delgado had a seizure and was medically checked, but refused treatment.

Delgado was taken to jail and charged with assault with a deadly weapon (without intent to kill).

Note: Information in this crime report was obtained from area law enforcement agencies. Please remember all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

