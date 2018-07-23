An Orlando woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after allegedly making a scene at a restaurant and screaming at a two-year-old child for not talking to her.

Police say Hilary Greider, 53, was causing a disturbance at the Waterfront Brewery in Key West on Saturday, July 21. According to reports, about 15 or 20 witnesses claimed that Greider was screaming at a two-year-old boy because she was upset when the child wouldn’t talk to her. They also said she began cursing loudly at the boy’s parents.

Police stated that Greider seemed intoxicated, and she claimed that she was only trying to care for the child because she did not see the parents around.

The Waterfront Brewery decided to press charges and she was taken to Monroe County Detention Center.

